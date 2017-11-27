Youtube star behind the viral sensation, the harlem shake, gets emotional in new EP

How do you separate the artist from the comic? When your internet presence is known mainly as being the king of alt-comedy on YouTube, when you’ve made videos about eating rats and baking cakes from vomit, it’s not easy to take a step in a completely different direction.

This is what George ‘Joji’ Miller did on his bare and deeply heartfelt debut EP In Tongues, released on Friday, Nov. 3.

The 16-minute-long EP is moody and melancholy, based on issues from relationships, break ups and the mental turmoil faced by Miller.

For an artist that has barely exposed his personal life to the internet, this EP is a big step for Miller.

However, there are moments in the EP that fall flat for me.

The theme of heartbreak is repeated throughout the record, which would be fair if the lyrics were more gripping. But even the second track, “Pills,” hits a plateau with the lines “I need you back” and “Please don’t run away” repeated over and over again. It becomes monotonous and doesn’t lead in any particular direction.

Despite bland lyrics on some songs, it’s not all bad.

“Will He,” one of my favourite songs on the album, begins with a lonely piano melody followed by layers of sounds from everyday objects and somber vocals. The production is simple and Miller gives it an overall clean, lo-fi aesthetic.

Lyrics such as “Will your shadow remember the swing of my hips?” and “Will you notice my charm, if he slips up one bit?” make it poetic. Listening to this track made me feel as if I just broke up with someone.

On the third track, “Demons,” Miller talks about warning his partner about his depression and mental health issues. He discusses his inner struggles when he’s with someone and having them not fully understand his issues.

It sheds light on bleak romantic struggles, like wanting to end a relationship because it will unavoidably fall apart in the future.

He delves deeper into his mental instability in the track, “Window.” The track paints a picture of Miller in a car speeding up with his eyes closed, implying he wants to or is about to get into an accident.

Overall, In Tongues is a great, flexible record, and is a great fit if you’re looking for something quick to listen to while you’re getting ready in the morning and also crying over someone that broke your heart.

