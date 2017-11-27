The legend continues

The Legend of Zelda returns with the Symphony of the Goddesses on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017 at the Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium.

The video game series is presenting its second concert with live music from local and international instrumentalists and clips from The Legend of Zelda games, displayed on a jumbo screen, welcoming you into the world of Zelda.

Jason Michael Paul, owner of Jason Michael Paul Entertainment, INC. and producer of the performance, started his career of composing scores with Square Enix’s Final Fantasy series before making his way into one of the most iconic video games to date.

“We create that [feeling of] ‘recording for the first time’ in the live experience,” said Paul. With shows as big as what’s being put on; there is no room for error.

A fan of the game series himself, Paul not only grew with the development of The Legend of Zelda, but also helped a new generation absorb the content from the game.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to have been working with Nintendo since my early, and mid 20s.”

“I’m still excited [to work with them], this is a dream come true, “ said Paul about developing the concert, which is internationally renowned.

With December’s show arriving soon, this one-night show is soon to be sold out.

For the Saturday, Dec. 2 show at the Jubilee Auditorium, local instrumentalists from Calgary and Edmonton will mix with international musicians and join the ensemble.

“When [the musicians] walk on that stage, with all our efforts, preparations and experience, we can make it so that every experience and every performance is hammered with what we create.

“It’s pure excellence.”

Paul’s career has him pitching concert ideas to Nintendo and planning out how to make everything happen by finding the musicians, composers, venues and tour dates.

Paul worked closely with Kōji Kondō, composer of the soundtrack to the original Legend of Zelda video game, when producing the show. Paul referred to Kondō as the modern day Beethoven. Without the instrumental music within it, The Legend of Zelda wouldn’t be the same.

“He’s a true master.”

Not only is Paul thrilled about the Zelda concert’s success, but he says his love of producing makes him have eyes on continuing his career as long as possible.

“When the twenty-fifth anniversary rolls around and they ask you to work with them on creating a show, don’t shy away from that,” jokes Paul, describing how he got involved with the symphony.

He hints one of the movements in the upcoming performance is a thirty-year anniversary song attributed to the Legend of Zelda series.

“That’s what we use to kick the concert off by getting the audience into the Zelda world.”

Paul said the best part of working on the show is having input from the creators of the games and characters used to develop the music scores and presentations.

He said the creators of the world of Zelda are the ones who “take you on this journey.”

Tickets are available through Ticketmaster, which has limited seats left.

