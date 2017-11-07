Ward 7 re-elects Druh Farrell

Ward 7 councillor, Druh Farrell, was sworn into city council, after winning a seat for a fifth time.

“It was good to get that behind me and get back to work,” said Farrell.

Farrell, along with 14 other members of city council, was sworn into service on Monday, Oct. 22 at City Hall, one week after the recent municipal election.

Farrell’s term as Ward 7 councillor will last from 2017 to 2021.

Farrell has been sitting on Calgary city council since 2001 representing the place she grew up in and still resides.

“It’s a bit surreal, but I’m looking forward to opening the new central library and some of the things I worked on. I’m excited about this term,” said Farrell.

The Ward 7 councillor is driven by a need to balance social and environmental considerations, along with positive economic outcomes for the city.

Each decision made by Farrell is with the intention to create stronger communities that support liveable neighbourhood growth.

Over the course of her years of service as city councillor, one of the moments that stand out for Farrell is an initiative she helped start ten-years-ago, the Calgary Drug Treatment Court. Farrell attended a number of court sessions in an effort to help raise funds for the initiative.

“It had a profound impact on peoples lives, and that made me humble and proud at the same time. We can, through small actions, make a tremendous difference in peoples lives,” said Farrell.

Other moments that have stuck out for Farrell include, the opening of the Peace Bridge and breaking ground for the new National Music Centre.

Some of Farrell’s accomplishments include, the blue cart curb side recycling program, an increase in better transit in Ward 7, sitting on the Calgary Planning Commission for nine years, working as a member of the Calgary Homeless Foundation and as a member of the Committee to End Homelessness, sitting on the Calgary Public Library Board, creating quality infrastructure along the Bow River and campaigning for growing the arts and culture in the city.

“The new central library, will be one of Calgary’s most important buildings and it will be Calgary’s most public building. It’s exquisite, it will work beautifully as a library, and libraries define the values of the city. I’m very excited about it. It’s going to be gorgeous,” said Farrell.

The council is working to come together after an election marred by ideological difference, accusations of partisanship and corporate interference. One of the most shocking moments for Farrell was the attempted interference in the election by the Calgary Flames.

“I was appalled at a sport team trying to influence the election and even more so Gary Bettman, an individual from outside of Canada, trying to interfere. Unfortunately, it took a lot of the air out of the room.”

“We need to talk about strategic issues to set Calgary up for the future,” said Farrell.

The councillor said that she personally found the CalgaryNext project has been poorly handled and said it needs to be better developed into a fully realized idea.

The councillor is determined to not let these issues affect the new city council, and will work to serve Calgarians to the best of her ability.

“One of the most important tasks of a councillor is to ensure that the city works for everyone. That’s the very reason I was interested in running again, that ability to make a difference in peoples lives.”