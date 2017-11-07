Sports

Fans and players hit the ice at SAIT

November 7, 2017
Ayla Beard, 5, gets a laugh out of SAIT Trojans' forwards Dean Allison, left, and Dave Nippard, right, during the skate with the Trojans event at SAIT on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017. (Photo by Rebecca Hardcastle/The Press)

Ayla Beard, 5, gets a laugh out of SAIT Trojans' forwards Dean Allison, left, and Dave Nippard, right, during the skate with the Trojans event at SAIT on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017. (Photo by Rebecca Hardcastle)

The SAIT Trojans held their annual Skate with the Trojans event on Sunday, Oct. 28 following the men’s hockey game against the Briercrest College Clippers in the SAIT Arena.

The SAIT men’s hockey team, joined by a few members of the women’s hockey team, skated with young fans, who got the chance to meet their role models. 

The event was full of laughter and excitement from of all the young skaters. 

SAIT’s athletic marketing and communications coordinator, Billie Rae Busby, said the event had more than 50 people participate, including SAIT staff and members of the public who don’t normally come to the games.

“The best part is they [the children] get to interact with both the womens and mens hockey teams. It gives them a chance to have a role model and someone that they can chat with and get to know.”

Busby said that she has helped organize the event for more than a dozen years. 

Through the free event, SAIT gets to reach out to kids who want to watch the Trojans.

They had Trojans prizes for the children and those who participated in the Halloween dress-up contest got treats from Tim Hortons and other free stuff.

Both Trojans teams played games during the event and came away with a win each.

The women’s team earned their first win of the season, as they defeated the Olds College Broncos 3-2, while the Men’s hockey team captured their second win of the weekend against the Briercrest College Clippers outscoring them 3-2. 

The Trojans host other events throughout the year for children including the Friends of Calgary Amateur Volleyball Association (FCAVA), Get in the Game, where young volleyball players get to be a part of the starting line-up and sit on the bench during the game. There will also be a complimentary pair of tickets for their family. 

The event is in partnership with FCAVA and the Trojan Outreach program.

FCAVA Get in the Game will be starting up in January, said Busby.

“If there is ever a kids group like a club team, high school or junior high team that want to come to Trojans games let me know and we would love to figure out a night for them to come for free.”

