The undeniable popularity of pumpkin spice

With autumn comes the return of the popular pumpkin spice latte (PSL), a seasonal drink that is often mocked for those who show excitement.

Over the years, the demand for pumpkin spice-anything seemed to start a lifestyle trend, with new creations introduced like flavoured breakfast options, various desserts, as well as body spray and scented candles.

“The drink screams fall,” said Paula Puentespina, a first-year dental assistant student at SAIT.

“I like the drink, but wouldn’t consider myself to be obsessed.”

Puentespina said she enjoys most pumpkin items, including pumpkin muffins and said they are one of her favourites.

Each autumn, as PSL’s are re-introduced, Puentespina creates her own version by adding in white mocha, as she thinks the two work well together and it helps create a more seasonal feel.

According to the Starbucks website, the well-known PSL, was created ten years ago. Since then, other companies have created their own versions. Unfortunately, customers who enjoyed the beverage, automatically fell under a category of what the Internet considers “basic.”

When October comes along, memes start to surface on the Internet, poking fun at customers. Industries were aware that if they create similar products containing an imitation of pumpkin, they too could easily gain profit. In 2015, Forbes.com stated that Starbucks had been generating 100 million dollars from the PSL alone.

Second-year business administration student from SAIT, Dan Mai, said she isn’t fond of the drink and added that she couldn’t stand the cinnamon.

“I hate the strong taste of cinnamon, like in candies and gum,” Mai said. “I go to Starbucks all the time, and I’ll drink pretty much anything, especially with vanilla in it, but I will not drink that pumpkin one.”

Alyssa Clark, a regular customer of Starbucks, laughed when she heard that not everyone enjoyed PSL, as much as she did.

“This girl partakes in pumpkin spice everything,” she said.

She has been drinking PSL for a while, and admits to only trying it because of the love she has for the autumn season.

Clark said the drink makes her feel warm and cozy, and that the spice as well as the orange colour in the drink would match what she thought autumnal weather is like.

She then went on to say that it also reminds her of the smell of pumpkin pies baking, which happens to be one of her favourites.

“I’m a huge fan of cinnamon and all spice in general. But it’s not something you can get all the time. Even the cinnamon dolce latte doesn’t match up.”

Clark said that she would try anything that has a pumpkin spice label on it, just because she loves the flavour and scent so much.

“Some of the non-Starbucks drinks I’ve tried need to step up their pumpkin spice game,” said Clark.

“I have tried muffins, cookies and obviously the signature pumpkin pie.”

When asked why some people may not have the same love for PSL or pumpkin-anything the way she does, Clark joked and said that most girls are probably too ashamed to admit it.

“They’re probably afraid of the stigma.”

Clark concluded that it doesn’t matter what people think about the whole situation, a drink is a drink, and loving pumpkin because of the season is not a crime. She thinks that everyone should just relax, and try a PSL at least once.