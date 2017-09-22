Drop in fitness

really helpful because they know a little more about the process and the school,” Leifson said.

“Everybody kind of brings something different to the table, so it makes my job a lot easier when that happens.”

Leifson also said that assistant coaches live in the shadow of the head coach and as a result, they don’t have the same expectations to live up to.

Looking back on her time as an assistant coach, Leifson would describe herself as a sponge, taking in as much information about what goes on behind the scenes as she could.

“It’s really a team thing, so having a solid staff in place and having coaches from different perspectives can be super successful in just helping the program forward.”

Leifson was hesitant when she was first offered the position, as she had originally planned on returning to coach the bantam AA team she had coached last hockey season. She ultimately decided the chance to coach college hockey team was a great opportunity.

“Wade [Kolmel, the athletic and recreations director,] and Bob [Murray, the athletics manager,] gave me a chance to do what I want with the program that has been run by the same person for nine years,” Leifson said.

“They kind of just gave me the power to do what I want to do with it, although that seems pretty daunting at times, it’s also kind of inspiring and just exciting to be able to make something mine, especially something at the college level.”

Last season the team finished in second place and Leifson recognizes that the expectations placed on this season are going to be high, but is excited for it.

“It’s understanding the process that we’re not just taking that same team and stepping back into it. There is a learning curve that goes with it.”

Leifson described her style of play as one that is more about a quick transition and puck possession.

She wants her team to play a strong defensive game and, “to be able to basically turn defense into offence really quickly.

“It’s a step by step process over the next few weeks,” said Leifson.

The new head coach has specific tactics and skills she wants the team to learn before they play their home opener on Thursday, Oct. 5.

“We’ve got a plan in place to be able to walk in that direction so just kind of picking pieces out and plugging away at it.”

SAIT offers a variety of options when it comes to getting sweaty. Along with the weight room, located in the basement of the campus centre, there are recreation classes every day of the week. There is a vast variety that students are sure to find a workout program to fall in love with.

Spin

Spin is offered every Monday and Wednesday at 6a.m, and on Tuesday and Thursday at 6p.m. During this hour-long class, you are strapped into a stationary bike, the instructors tell you when to stand up, when to sit down, and when to build or release the resistance level on your bike. It is a full hour cardio session that will help shed fat and build cardiovascular strength.

Kettle bell TRX Infusion

This class is offered every Monday and Wednesday at noon. It is a mixture of muscle building and cardio training, and typically includes circuits of kettle-bell swings, and then switches to TRX body-weight focused exercises.

Flow and lengthen yoga, yoga beat, and heated yoga

The Flow and Lengthen Yoga is a beginner class that is suitable for any fitness level. This class offers modifications for more extreme poses so that every participant can enjoy getting in tune with their own bodies. Heated yoga is performed in a room where the temperature is higher than normal. The benefits of heated yoga include an increased burn of calories, an improved metabolic rate and blood circulation, all because of the movement done in a heated environment. Yoga classes are offered Monday through Wednesday at noon.

30-minute express HIIT and 30-minute muscle gain

HIIT (high intensity interval training) is perfect to fit into your schedule. It is offered at 4:45 p.m on Mondays and Wednesdays. A participant will do an interval of work onto the point of exhaustion, and then have a small rest period.

Zumba, Tabata and Capoeira, and Barre

Zumba is a dance class that incorporates aerobic excursive and Latin music. Working out to the beat can get addicting. Tabata is a form of HIIT training. It follows a format of 20 seconds of work followed by 10 seconds of rest, repeated for eight rounds. It helps work your cardiovascular system, as well as strengthen muscles. Zumba is offered at 5p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays. Tabata is offered on Tuesdays at noon.

Capoeira is a martial art that was created in Brazil. It fuses together music, dance, and acrobatics. The workout focuses on perfecting footwork and form in order to move your body in a refined way. It is offered on Thursdays at noon.

Barre is a low impact exercise that is a mixture between pilates, dance and yoga. Barre tones and defines the muscles by using light weights and doing a high level of repetitions. Barre focuses on working the small accessory muscles that lies beneath the bigger muscle groups that are often neglected. Barre is offered on Tuesdays at 5:00 p.m. and Fridays at noon.