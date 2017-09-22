Are you afraid of the dark?

A Calgary author is hoping to make his mark on the horror genre with the release of a book of scary short stories. Author Mike Thorn will be releasing, Darkest Hours, a collection of short horror stories in November.

Writing in his spare time and currently working at the Taylor Institute of Learning at the University of Calgary, Thorn said writing has been something he’s always done.

Thorn’s love of horror started at 9 years old, when he wrote his first horror story.

By 13, he was reading, living and breathing everything and anything horror.

“I was a wild kid, I was suspended and supposed to be doing my school readings but I had a copy of Pet Sematary,” said Thorn.

Pet Sematary by Stephen King was Thorn’s first morbid taste of adult literature. He said he associated his reading of horror to the idea of rule breaking. Thorn assumes that his love for horror began in anti-establishmentism.

“I don’t feel right if I’m not writing,” said Thorn.

He describes his style of writing, “as very transgressive,” its one of the reasons he loves his work. His mother would disagree.

“My mom won’t read my stuff now because she knows it’s going to upset her,” said Thorn.

Thorn’s father is indifferent to his writing, though. Both his parents have supported him through his long journey as an author.

One of his stories in Darkest Hours is entitled, Long Man,which was written and previously published in 2015 through Creepy Campfire Stories ( for Grownups). Other stories like Sabbaticaland Speaking of Ghostswere produced in early 2017 for Darkest Hours.

Darkest Hours is his first individual book and will be made available at the end of November through his website and the magazine Unnerving.

“The Fear and Grace,” is Thorn’s favourite story he has written so far. He said the intricate details of the story have made him very fond of this particular piece.

Thorn said this story was his way of writing a story that wasn’t explicitly horror but still dealing with a horrifying subject matter he wanted to shine a light on. The conflict centred in the “Fear and Grace,” is man versus man instead of against the supernatural.

The author said he explores the idea that people fetishize the ability to control limitations like empathy because it leads to an ending of success. This reflection of human action becomes a highlighted conflict more terrifying than the monsters of our imaginations.

“I think I move through life with a lot of anxiety and fear, I keep it kind of bottled up so writing is a good way of expressing it,” said Thorn.

Thorn struggled penning the stories trapped in his mind onto paper for Darkest Hours.

“I seem to go through stages [in writing] where it will go very well, or every page is a struggle, the process itself is a struggle.”

Mike’s ghastly creations will soon be available at the end of November in the form of physical and online copies at mikethornwrites.com and at unnervingmagazine.com