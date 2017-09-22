A storytelling medium of the future

Documentary-film, Made in Vietnam, set to take circuit by storm after premiere at The Calgary International Film Fest

Everyone has a story to tell. We’re able to share whatever story we want with others through a variety of mediums, and one popular medium that’s been gaining momentum in the age of the internet and affordable technology is that of the documentary film.

“Why film? Well, I’m not a writer,” said Thi Vo, the Vietnamese-Calgarian director, editor, and executive producer of the documentary, Made in Vietnam.

“The documentary aspect was a no-brainer for sharing the story with others,” said Vo.

Made in Vietnam is a feature-length documentary premiering at The Calgary International Film Festival that follows the journey of Vo, to the bustling metropolis of Ho Chi Minh city, Vietnam, to find his father who remained in Vietnam while the family was trying to flee the country nearly 30 years ago to escape political turmoil.

“I remember exactly how the idea came about,” said Vo.

Vo was at a party around seven to nine years ago, when a friend of his mentioned to him that he would be visiting Vietnam to visit family. It dawned on Vo that he’d never been back to Vietnam since he had left with his mother.

At the time, Vo was in his mid-20’s, and thought that it was time for him to visit Vietnam, and to try and find his father.

“The worst case scenario was that I’d get to see my home-country,’ said Vo.

How was Vo’s idea for the documentary able to come to fruition? Vo said that he started small in the film industry, working his way up to different jobs in short-films, and kept shopping the idea around to people while working.

“They’d say ‘you should make a documentary of that!’ and I’d think ‘maybe I should,’ said Vo.

Upon arriving at Saigon to start his search, he felt more of a cultural embrace than a cultural shock.

“Honestly, it felt like home,” said Vo.

Vo said he was able to turn his idea of Made in Vietnam into a reality through a very hands-on approach to film-making. He believes that going to film-school isn’t necessary at all for people looking to make a movie.

“But school has it’s merit,” said Vo.

The Calgary International Film Festival has showcased the best of the Albertan silver screen throughout the last 18 years. Vo’s documentary will be a part of 2017’s line-up of Albertan-produced films, and is one of the very few films in the festival’s history to start in Calgary, and span beyond Canada.

The Globe Cinema will be the premier point for many Calgary films at this year’s festival, as is tradition for the festival, and could possibly act as the starting point for many documentarian’s careers.

If Made in Vietnam makes waves at this year’s festival, Vo said that the film has the potential to travel to more than 200 festivals internationally.

“We’re ready to hit the festival circuit full-blown,” said Vo.

Made in Vietnam will have its world premiere at the Globe Cinema on Sunday, Sept. 24 at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are available for purchase through calgaryfilm.com and Vo recommends that those eager to see the film to purchase tickets well in advance, as the premiere is expected to sell out quickly.

More information on The Calgary International Film Festival, including a full-guide on all Albertan films showing during the festival, can be found at calgaryfilm.com. The festival