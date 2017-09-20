SAITSA serves up lunch

SAITSA played host to a free lunch welcoming both the new and returning students back to SAIT as part of the Welcome Week celebrations.

“It’s a tremendous day to be here at SAIT, it’s exciting to be with students who are starting another semester and I hope that every student has a really great year,” said Marlin Schmidt, minister of advanced education with the Government of Alberta.

The free lunch featured a pulled pork sandwich or vegetarian option and a free pop or water for SAIT students on Thursday, Sept. 7 in the Stan Grad Atrium.

The four members of the Executive Council (EC), President Alex Dimopoulos, VP External Rachel Moerschfelder, VP Academic Alysson Torres-Gillett and VP Student Life Connor Goodfellow took the time to dish out the hot meals over a two-hour period with help from Schmidt.

“Students are concerned about the cost of going to school and we hope we are doing everything we can to make sure we keep the price of a higher education affordable for every student,” said Schmidt.

The minister said that he saw the free lunch as an opportunity to meet and connect with students to discover their main concerns in regards to their post-secondary education. The minister’s office also featured a snapchat filter celebrating and advertising the tuition freeze.

Schmidt said that affordability and access to post-secondary education is the current focus of the provincial government.

The minister said that an announcement would take place later in 2017 highlighting the initiatives that have been made in the pursuit of these two key issues.

The event was part of the SAITSA Welcome Week celebrations, and served up the opportunity for the EC to meet more than 1000 SAIT students.

“We partnered with [SAITSA] to serve a free lunch. We wanted the opportunity to meet students and hear what’s important to them in terms of supporting them in their education,” said Schmidt.

Other events for Welcome Week included the SAITSA Expo, an Xbox treasure hunt, Wingo, SAITSA Fun Day, a free concert from the New Dreams, a book sale, a 90’s video dance party and a free concert from Coleman Hell.

“It was quite hectic, but it was awesome. We did really well and I feel that the SAIT students were really happy,” said Alex Dimopoulos, SAITSA president.

After putting on their chef’s hats, the EC was able to serve the food until none was left.

Dimopoulos said that the EC were excited to provide a vegetarian option so that all students could feel included.

There were plenty of students who stopped by for the free lunch, with the line up at one point extending outside, past the Stan Grad doors, towards the Senator Burn’s building.

“I like free food,” said Rosa Bui, a first-year student in the Power Engineering Program.

Bui heard about the free lunch through flyers passed out around the SAIT campus during Welcome Week.

The SAITSA EC recommended that students keep their eyes peeled; the group plans on handing out free food and other fun plans for the semester.