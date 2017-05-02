EntertainmentFeatureGalleries Calgary Expo: Sunday Highlites admin — May 2, 2017 0 0 Todd McFarlane introduces the comic book legend Stan Lee at the Calgary Expo at the BMO Centre in Calgary on Sunday, April 30, 2017. (Photo by Chelsea Kemp/SAIT) The legendary Stan Lee speaks at the Calgary Expo on Sunday, April 30, 2017. The candid conversation was watched by 1000’s of attendees. The Calgary Expo marks Lee’s last Canadian convention, for real this time. (Photo by Chelsea Kemp/SAIT) The legendary Stan Lee speaks with Todd McFarlane at the Calgary Expo on Sunday, April 30, 2017. The candid conversation was watched by 1000’s of attendees. The Calgary Expo marks Lee’s last Canadian convention, for real this time. (Photo by Chelsea Kemp/SAIT) Jeremy Renner talks movies and acting at the the Calgary Expo in the Corral Centre on Sunday, April 30, 2017. (Photo by Chelsea Kemp/SAIT) Jeremy Renner, star of the Avengers movies, greets fans at the Calgary Expo in the Corral Centre on Sunday, April 30, 2017. (Photo by Chelsea Kemp/SAIT) Jenna Ramsey poses as She-Ra before the Jeremy Renner panel at the Calgary Expo in the Corral Centre on Sunday, April 30, 2017. (Photo by Chelsea Kemp/SAIT) The Wenzel family stops for a donut break at the Calgary Expo on the Stampede Grounds in on Sunday, April 30, 2017. (Photo by Chelsea Kemp/SAIT) Catriona Michaluk, left, and Marrsa Hudson read stories for Family Story Time atthe Calgary Expo at the Agrium Building on Sunday, April 30, 2017. (Photo by Chelsea Kemp/SAIT) Alisha Chkravorty, right, and Liam Riney pose for a selfie with Transformer Optimus Prime at the Calgary Expoi in the Agrium Building on Sunday, April 30, 2017. (Photo by Chelsea Kemp/SAIT) Fans say their final goodbyes at the Calgary Expo at the Stampede Grounds on Sunday, April 30, 2017. (Photo by Chelsea Kemp/SAIT) Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading...