EntertainmentFeatureGalleries Calgary Expo: Saturday Highlights admin — May 2, 2017 0 0 Mortal Combat cosplayers prepare for battle at the Calgary Expo in the BMO Centre on Saturday, April 29, 2017. (Photo by Chelsea Kemp/SAIT) Evil cosplayers find support at the Calgary Expo on on the Stampede Grounds on Saturday, April 29, 2017. (Photo by Chelsea Kemp/SAIT) Michael Rounding poses Dark Hemet, a character from Space Balls, at the Calgary Expo in the Big 4 Building on Saturday, April 29, 2017. (Photo by Chelsea Kemp/SAIT) Calgary Expo fans explore the Transformers Gallery at the Calgary Expo in the Agrium Western Event Centre on Saturday, April 29, 2017. (Photo by Chelsea Kemp/SAIT) Cosplayers mingle at the Calgary Expo at Weadickville on Saturday, April 29, 2017. (Photo by Chelsea Kemp/SAIT) Patrick Warburton, star of The Emperors New Groove, The Bee Movie and The Tick speaks with fans at the Calgary Expo in the Corral Centre Saturday, April 29, 2017. (Photo by Chelsea Kemp/SAIT) Todd McFarlane, right, the creator of Spawn, speaks with devoted fans at the Calgary Expo in the Corral Centre in Calgary on Saturday, April 29, 2017. (Photo by Chelsea Kemp/SAIT) Devin von Brenner solves crimes as Ace Ventura: Pet Detective at the Calgary Expo at the Stampede Grounds on Saturday, April 29, 2017. (Photo by Chelsea Kemp/SAIT) The Merrick family bring the Jedi and the Sith together at the Calgary Expo on the Stampede Grounds on Saturday, April 29, 2017. (Photo by Chelsea Kemp/SAIT) Cosplayers reenact a scene from the movie The Fifth Element at the Stampede Grounds on Saturday, April 29, 2017. (Photo by Chelsea Kemp/SAIT) Quinn Canfield, rescues E.T. at the Calgary Expo at the Stampede Grounds on Saturday, April 29, 2017. (Photo by Chelsea Kemp/SAIT) Wallace Shawn takes questions during the Calgary Expo in the Corral Centre on Saturday, April 29, 2017. (Photo by Chelsea Kemp/SAIT) Mellisa Torn, dressed as Disney Princess Belle, asks a questions at the John Cusack panel at the Calgary Expo in the Corral Centre on Saturday, April 29, 2017. (Photo by Chelsea Kemp/SAIT) John Cusack greets fans at the Calgary Expo in the Corral Centre on Saturday, April 29, 2017. (Photo by Chelsea Kemp/SAIT) at the BMO Centre in Calgary on Saturday, April 29, 2017. (Photo by Chelsea Kemp/SAIT) A fan asks questions during the Patrick Warburton panel at the Calgary Expo in the Corral Centre on Saturday, April 29, 2017. (Photo by Chelsea Kemp/SAIT) A fan speaks at the Todd McFarlane panel at the Calgary Expo in the Corral Centre in Calgary on Saturday, April 29, 2017. (Photo by Chelsea Kemp/SAIT)