Calgary Expo: Friday Highlights Photo Gallery

Terrain Mclaughlin, left, and Adam Mclaughlin wait in line for the panel May the Norse be With You, at Calgary Expo onFriday, April 28, 2017. Mclaughlin was cosplaying as Loki.(Photo by Chelsea Kemp/SAIT) The 501 Garrison poses for pictures with a little Star Wars fan in the BMO centre at Stampede Park in Calgary on Friday, April 28, 2017. The 501 Garrison works with the Make-A-Wish Foundation to raise money for the charity. (Photo by Chelsea Kemp/SAIT) Sequoia Wallace, right, and Chris Wallace scare Calgary Expo fans in Stampede Park on Friday, April 28, 2017. The opportunity gave the Joker father and Stone Angel daughter some fantastic bonding time as they dressed as villains from the Batman and Doctor Who universes. (Photo by Chelsea Kemp/SAIT) Ashley Sloan, long time Buffy fan, asks James Marsters what it was like to act on the television show at the Corral Centre at the Calgary Expo on Friday, April 28, 2017. (Photo by Chelsea Kemp/SAIT) Derek Schellenberg, left, Derek Lees, and Kristina Friesen pose for a picture in the BMO Centre at Calgary Expo on Friday, April 28, 2017. The friends dressed as heroes from the Marvel cinematic universe. Friesen was especially proud of her Loki costume from the upcoming Thor: Ragnarok movie. (Photo by Chelsea Kemp/SAIT) The Sons of Fenrir battle at the Coke Stage in the Stampede Grounds at Calgary Expo on Thursday, April 27, 2017. The group of re-enactors recreate ninth century Scandinavian culture and preform demonstrations for expo attendees. (Photo by Chelsea Kemp/SAIT) Mark Klaassen finally captures the elusive Spider-Man at Calgary Expo on Friday, April 28, 2017. Klaassen wanted to have a unique costume and was struck with the idea to dress as Doc Octopus notorious Spider-Man villain. (Photo by Chelsea Kemp/SAIT) James Masters panel in the Corral centre for Calgary Expo on Friday, April 28, 2017. (Photo by Chelsea Kemp/SAIT) Ashley Walberg, right, and Jenna Gabert jump for joy at the Calgary Expo Friday, April 28, 2017. The two cosplayers dressed as Mario and Luigi from the Nintendo game Super Mario. (Photo by Chelsea Kemp/SAIT) Vladimir Mikenine shows off his Rick and Morty costume in Stampede Park at the Calgary Expo on Friday, April 28, 2017. Mikenine has the complete recipe for the Mulan Sichuan sauce, and hope to one day taste it again. (Photo by Chelsea Kemp/SAIT) A cosplayer dressed as Barf take the time to pose for a picture while waiting in line at the BMO Centre for Calgary Expo on Friday, April 28, 2017. (Photo by Chelsea Kemp/SAIT) Rob Hayward, dressed as Captain Jack Sparrow, catches a ride on the train to Calgary Comic and Entertainment Expo Pow! Parade of Wonders! on Friday, April 28, 2017. (Photo by Chelsea Kemp/SAIT) The 501 Garrison and the Make-A-Wish Foundation partner to make kids dream come true at the Calgary Expo in the BMO Centre on Friday, April 28, 2017. All donations made to pose with Star Wars villains go to the Make-A-Wish foundation. Last expo they were able to raise enough money to grant a wish. (Photo by Chelsea Kemp/SAIT) A group of Avatar: The Last Airbender Cosplayers pose for a picture at the Calgary Expo in Stampede Park on Friday, April 28, 2017. (Photo by Chelsea Kemp/SAIT) Guardians of the Galaxy cosplayers put on a show at the Calgary Expo in Stampede Park on Friday, April 28, 2017. (Photo by Chelsea Kemp/SAIT) The Quidditch associations of Calgary hold a demonstration at the Calgary Expo in Stampede Park on Friday, April 28, 2017. The sport is inspired by the Harry Potter books. (Photo by Chelsea Kemp/SAIT) Cosplayers as the Punisher, Ant-Man, the Wasp and Captain America pose in the BMO centre at Calgary Expo on Friday, April 28, 2017. (Photo by Chelsea Kemp/SAIT) Chewbacca and Rey wait for the train at the Calgary Comic and Entertainment Expo Pow! Parade of Wonders! at Olympic Plaza in Calgary on Friday, April 28, 2017. (Photo by Chelsea Kemp/SAIT)