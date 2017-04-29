The Art of Charity

The Calgary Comic and Entertainment Expo will be channeling fans love of the magical convention experience to raise money for the Make-a-Wish Foundation.

“Artists are pretty happy about it. We’ve been doing [the auction] for a lot of years so they are familiar with it and know what to expect,” says Lindsay Thomas, also known as Emily Expo host of Calgary Expo.

Expo attendees will be able to help raise money for the Make-A-Wish foundation though the annual Artbook and Charity Auction.

This year the theme for the exhibit is Fairy Tales and Classic Monsters. The theme was also used for last year’s Artbook. Over 50 artists have contributed artwork to the auction.

“We were looking for something that would really lend it’s self to a lot of creativity and imagination. Classic Monsters and fairy tales was whimsical and seemed like a really nice fit,” says Thomas.

The Calgary Expo has been producing the limited edition Artbook since its inception in 2006. Past themes have included Adventures in Time, Fantastic Adventures, Weird Adventures, Dreams and Wishes, Sci-Fi Adventures and Wild West Adventure.

Each year guest artists are given a theme and set out to create unique and original pieces for the Artbook and auction.

The Artbook is bursting with 72 colourful designs created by artists attending the Expo. The cover of the 2017 Artbook was designed by Christophe Lautrette.

“It’s a beautiful book. All the art goes into the Artbook. It’s a really cool thing to bring people to [artist] tables,” says Thomas.

Attendees can battle for original pieces during the live auction. There will also be the opportunity to bid on out of this world collectibles, including Pop figures and pictures, signed by celebrity guests and artists.

“We were really looking for a charity that would connect with the Expo and what we do, the Make-A-Wish foundation really jumped out at us,” says Thomas.

All proceeds from the auction will be going to the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Southern Alberta.

“It’s a great charity to support, we are confident we’re going to raise a significant amount of money” says Thomas.

The Artbook: Fairy Tales and Monsters can be found at the Expo Store in Hall D/E in the BMO Centre.

The charity auction will take place in the Boyce Theater at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 29.