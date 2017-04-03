Trojans women’s hockey ends season with silver medal

Second-year defencewoman Madison Colbow talks playoffs

After starting the year with one win and nine losses, the Trojans women’s hockey team turned their season around and managed to finish second in the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference (ACAC) league.

Their final game, the championship game, was lost when the MacEwan Griffins scored with three minutes left in overtime.

Although the Trojans are disappointed in the loss, they also recognize everything they have achieved this year.

“Climbing up to be second was truly amazing,” said second-year defencewoman, Madison Colbow.

By the end of the second period, the score was 2-1 in favour of the Trojans, but with less than 10 minutes left in the third, the Griffins tied and forced overtime.

“It was sad that we came this far and it’s over,” said Colbow.

“The season’s done. We’re done.”

After the rough first half of the season, Colbow remembers hearing people say that the team was a joke.

It was hard for the team, who were winning their exhibition games against teams like the Red Deer Queens, to open the season with so many losses.

“It was really frustrating for our team to keep continuously losing and losing,” said Colbow.

She added that each woman had something special that she brought to the team, but they weren’t able to combine what they had.

The women’s team started to turn their game around when they won their first game in the second half of the season.

They turned the tables, and started to believe in themselves as a team.

After they had beat every team in the league, the Trojans knew they had a chance at playoffs.

That’s not to say they weren’t nervous about facing the NAIT Ooks in the first round.

“Competing against NAIT Ooks, they were first in the league and it wasn’t necessarily terrifying but we got the nerves for sure,” said Colbow.

She said the team was subject to more negativity going into the playoffs, especially after losing to Red Deer last year in the semi-finals. Winning game one against NAIT was huge.

That was the first game the Trojans had won in a long time. Even team captain Cora Sutton couldn’t remember the last time they had won, according to Colbow.

The women lost game two of the series, but managed to win the rest to move on to the next round.

“Winning [them all] against NAIT really took the cake.

“Beating the number one team was amazing. It felt so good.”

Although the outcome of the championship game wasn’t what the Trojans wanted, they realized that they accomplished so much this past season.

“It’s sad right now,” said Colbow, who just finished her last season with SAIT, “but I’m happy with what we achieved this year.

“Coming to the ice everyday just puts a smile on my face.”