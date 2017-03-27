Brighter lights, bigger goals

Odyssey coffee house has big plans for open mic night next year

Alexander Tarrant currently hosts the open mic night at The Odyssey coffeehouse but he thinks that by moving it to The Gateway he can increase students involved in campus culture.

After sitting down for an interview, Tarrant talked about how events like this are essential to defining what SAIT is about.

“I think people at SAIT get labeled, the expectation has been that if you want creative go across the tracks,” said Tarrant.

Tarrant said he believes that by expanding open mic nights and giving students at SAIT an ability to express their creative sid, the perception of the school will change from being a factory pumping out oil and gas workers to a school where students have broad interests.

By expanding the creative events at SAIT, Tarrant thinks the school can shake the labels that he feels are unfairly applied.

The open mic nights have outgrown the Odyssey from a logistical view. Theby moving venues, Tarrant feels like the open mic night will better serve people to achieve their creative potential.

Tarrant supervises the coffeehouse, and talked about the challenges he faces in keeping the shop open past regular hours for the shows. Tarrant said that because The Gateway is already prepped for sound, it would be easier to host the event rather than at The Odyssey.

Tarrant said that open mic nights are a great way for artists to get out and perform, and some even sell their CD’s before and after their performances.

“It’s a community,” said Tarrant.

The event has regulars and newcomers every week with a variety of performers from musicians to stand up comedians. Registration is as easy as sending Tarrant an email. Each show normally has some spots open for drop in performances, and each performer is allowed 10 minutes on for their set.

“I think it’s a really good atmosphere here. It’s one of the few events we get to serve booze,” said Tarrant.

Tarrant said that the show where Connor Goodfellow; VP Student Life, and Alex Dimopoulos; VP Academic both showed up to perform was his favorite show from this year.

Tarrant hopes that students will remember the show next year, and that it will be in a bigger and better home.