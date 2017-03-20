Stand out and get hired

Tips for building a resumé

Writing a proper resumé can be the difference between landing a dream job or going home empty handed.

According to Charnelle Trout, a talent acquisition worker at Bowen, recruitment firm, tailoring a resumé to the specific job is often the key for success.

“Do your research on the company,” Trout said.

A good resumé, according to Trout, is built on a few core jobs and then tailored to every job that the applicant is applying for. Rather than fluffing up the resumé with irrelevant information, an applicant is better off reducing their content only to what applies to the position they are applying for.

Trout also recommends that applicants do whatever they can to stand out from the crowd on their resumé, as long as it falls within reason.

“It’s hard in a market like this to stand out but be original,” said Trout.

Trout advises job seekers to make sure their resumé is a polished and finished product that reads nicely without spelling errors. An ideal resumé contains a balance of information about the applicant.

Sara Struthers, a business development manager at Bowen, advises that applicants be ready in case companies call them in for interviews.

Struthers thinks that interviewees who ask questions and are prepared for questions asked of them stand out from the crowd and have a better chance of success in landing the job they are applying for.

Struthers recommends practising for the interview with friends or in front of the mirror in order to remove anxiety, and to prepare yourself for any curve balls the interviewer may throw at you.

SAIT offers help to those looking to build their resumé.

Lara Schuelke, a career development specialist at SAIT, helps host SAIT’s resumé writing workshops.

“Resumés need to be targeted,” said Schuelke.

Rather than simply listing previous jobs, a job seeker would be better served by explaining the skills learned at that job and how they are transferable to another job, according to Schuelke.

Schuelke also offers one-on-one resumé building for people who have attended SAIT’s resumé workshops.

She recommends that students prepare their resumés ahead of time before coming into the student employment centre to schedule an appointment with them.

“The key to stand out is to take the time.”

The student employment centre is open from 8:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.