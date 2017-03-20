Indoor track recap

The SAIT Trojan’s indoor track and cross-country teams are done for the season, and after a successful indoor track championship in Lethbridge, the preparation for next year is about to begin.

“We had a really good team this year,” said co-head coach Ryan Edgar.

“Good training sessions and good participation from everyone, [as well as] lots of new faces.

“The challenge going forward is to keep people interested and keep recruiting. We don’t want to lose everybody next year and go back to a lower roster.”

The Trojans’ track team has had trouble recruiting in the past. But, with the help of the cross-country team, the roster is filling up, giving SAIT more opportunity at national championships.

The men’s team in particular had an astonishing year, winning the gold medal in cross-country earlier in the year, and winning the gold team banner for indoor track on March. 4.

On the women’s side, Edgar said that due to having lots of first timers, it would take some time and more practice to reach their full potential, though the team is hopeful.

“We hope to improve on that,” said Edgar.

“With most of the same people and adding a couple strong players, we aim for a national medal. That’s kind of our focus now.”

There were many stars of the show, with three gold medal runners on the men’s side.

Alex Howells won both the 3000-metre and 1500-metre events, with times of 9:14.52 (mins:sec) and 4:20.13 respectively.

Jacques Saayman won the gold in the 1000-metre event with a time of 2:44.34, and new recruit Christopher Karg won the 600-metre with a time of 1:28.72.

“Karg had joined us just for track and helped out quite a bit with points,” said Edgar.

“We are hoping to have him for cross country as well, get him to start running the longer distances.”

Ricki Doyle once again came out as the top runner for the women’s side, winning silver medals in both the 1000-metre and 1500-metre events, and was the only Trojan female to grace the podium.

The men’s team also secured a bronze win in the relay.

Overall, the meet was a success with Trojan athletes competing against some of the toughest college competitors, most notably MacEwan University.

Going forward, coach Edgar said that the athletes take a small break to recover from injury and finish up term projects and finals.

“We’ll definitely be meeting back up in May. A few times a week to get people started on their training plans, for those that are around this summer.”