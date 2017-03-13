What’s the Executive Council?

How much do you know about your student association?

The executive council exists to improve the quality of life for students at SAIT. The council consists of The President, VP External, VP Academic and VP Student Life, and works in tandem with SAITSA staff to implement the goals and ideas set out by SAITSA’s Board of Directors (BOD).

Nomination Period 2 closes on March 22 at 12 noon.

2nd Candidates’ Meeting – March 22 at 5 p.m. in V128.

Panel Night (or the evening where you meet the candidates) will be at the Odyssey Coffeehouse starting at 6 p.m.

Voting starts at 8 a.m. on March 29 and closes at 4 p.m. on March 30.

Results Night will be held at 5 p.m. in The Gateway.

SAITSA is looking for new student government representatives

Why not you?

Positions

President

The President acts as the primary spokesperson for SAITSA. They are expected to speak on behalf of SAITSA and its members to the media (television, radio, etc.)

VP External

The VP External advocates on important issues that impact students: tuition, financial aid, transferability, etc.

VP Academic

Charged with all areas of student concerns, student advocacy and the general well-being of all SAITSA members, the VP Academic acts as an advisor to students.

VP Student Life

The VP Student Life is heavily engaged with SAITSA events, clubs and campus activities.