Sports

Through the looking lens

March 13, 2017
0 0

Trojans photographer had long journey to becoming sports photographer

SAIT Trojans photographer Andrew Crossett poses for a portrait in the Campus Centre gym at SAIT in Calgary on Friday, March 3, 2017. Crossett is a SAIT graduate as well as a past photo editor at the Weal.

SAIT Trojans photographer Andrew Crossett poses for a portrait in the Campus Centre gym at SAIT in Calgary on Friday, March 3, 2017. Crossett is a SAIT graduate as well as a past photo editor at the Weal.

For the past six years, Andrew Crossett has taken photos of all the league sports that the SAIT Trojans has to offer.

He is regularly found at Trojans home games, snapping shots of the athletes in their element.

With the phenomenal season that the Trojans have had this year, his job just keeps getting better and better. 

“This year is amazing because everyone is really invested. You can see it really clearly with the example of the ‘Make Some Noise’ campaign and how many people were involved in that,” Crossett said.

Crossett said that the most challenging part of being the Trojans photographer is trying to keep the pictures fresh and exciting, and that meeting tight deadlines can be tough if he doesn’t keep a close eye on them.

This is not the first position the 29-year old has held at SAIT, but in his opinion, it is the most interactive position that he’s held within the community.

Before becoming the photographer for the Trojans, he was on the board of SAIT governors, and was the VP  Academic with SAITSA.

“All the positions I’ve held at SAIT have been rewarding, but being the Trojans photographer has been the most memorable one of them all,” he said. 

Crossett added that the most fulfilling aspect of his job is having the opportunity to promote the athletes and the school. 

“I get to see the faces of the athletes when they win and lose. I get to talk to the players and know the coaches, it’s a much more intimate experience,” he said.

He didn’t always take an interest in photography, but he can remember when his love for it first started to grow.

Crossett came straight from high school to take a computer program at SAIT, when he realized he was unhappy with the direction of his career.

During his time in the computer program, Crossett went on a transfer with the Global Education Network to Australia for three weeks, but ended up staying for three months instead.

“Going to Australia was the first time I had ever tried anything different. I came home and realized I didn’t want to sit behind a desk for the rest of my career.”

Crossett later returned to SAIT and enrolled in the Journalism program, where he found his love of sports photography through luck and circumstance.

When he started working for The Weal in his second year, the photographer’s first assignment was to shoot a Trojans soccer game. 

He freelanced while in his second year of journalism, sparking his career with the athletics department. 

As for Crossett’s future, he has no strict regimented plans, and prefers to take it one step at a time.

“I’ve done so many things in rapid succession since I left school that having long-term plans never made sense to me,” Crossett said.

“Whatever I do, I think it [and] work it.”

Previous post

Lights, camera, showtime!

Next post

What's the Executive Council?

Related Posts

SAIT Trojans women's hockey head coach Terry Larson talks game plan to his players. Larson has coached 200 ACAC games. Photos by Andrew Crossest
A night to remember
March 7, 2017
The SAIT Trojans men's volleyball team take on the Red Deer College Kings in their season opener in the SAIT gym. Photo by Andrew Crossett
Going for the kill
March 7, 2017
(Photo by Dawn Gibson/SAIT)
Set up across the globe
March 7, 2017
February 12, 2017 === Indoor Track === SAIT hosts indoor track at the Repsol Centre. Photograph by: Andrew Crossett
Running like the wind
February 27, 2017