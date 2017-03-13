Through the looking lens

Trojans photographer had long journey to becoming sports photographer

For the past six years, Andrew Crossett has taken photos of all the league sports that the SAIT Trojans has to offer.

He is regularly found at Trojans home games, snapping shots of the athletes in their element.

With the phenomenal season that the Trojans have had this year, his job just keeps getting better and better.

“This year is amazing because everyone is really invested. You can see it really clearly with the example of the ‘Make Some Noise’ campaign and how many people were involved in that,” Crossett said.

Crossett said that the most challenging part of being the Trojans photographer is trying to keep the pictures fresh and exciting, and that meeting tight deadlines can be tough if he doesn’t keep a close eye on them.

This is not the first position the 29-year old has held at SAIT, but in his opinion, it is the most interactive position that he’s held within the community.

Before becoming the photographer for the Trojans, he was on the board of SAIT governors, and was the VP Academic with SAITSA.

“All the positions I’ve held at SAIT have been rewarding, but being the Trojans photographer has been the most memorable one of them all,” he said.

Crossett added that the most fulfilling aspect of his job is having the opportunity to promote the athletes and the school.

“I get to see the faces of the athletes when they win and lose. I get to talk to the players and know the coaches, it’s a much more intimate experience,” he said.

He didn’t always take an interest in photography, but he can remember when his love for it first started to grow.

Crossett came straight from high school to take a computer program at SAIT, when he realized he was unhappy with the direction of his career.

During his time in the computer program, Crossett went on a transfer with the Global Education Network to Australia for three weeks, but ended up staying for three months instead.

“Going to Australia was the first time I had ever tried anything different. I came home and realized I didn’t want to sit behind a desk for the rest of my career.”

Crossett later returned to SAIT and enrolled in the Journalism program, where he found his love of sports photography through luck and circumstance.

When he started working for The Weal in his second year, the photographer’s first assignment was to shoot a Trojans soccer game.

He freelanced while in his second year of journalism, sparking his career with the athletics department.

As for Crossett’s future, he has no strict regimented plans, and prefers to take it one step at a time.

“I’ve done so many things in rapid succession since I left school that having long-term plans never made sense to me,” Crossett said.

“Whatever I do, I think it [and] work it.”