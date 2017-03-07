Sacrifices of a student

The unfortunate reality of giving up pastimes for school

Just about everybody who picks up and reads this paper is a student. But, nobody is just a student.

We all have interests we want to pursue outside of our academic careers.

But, between class time, assignments and studying, school leaves students with little time for hobbies.

For many, our extra-curricular interests are what led us to SAIT, in one way or another.

Personally, I joined the journalism program because I enjoy reading and writing.

However, having three jobs and a girlfriend has not left me with much time to just sit down and read a book.

In fact, I have not even had the chance to pick up a book since the end of winter break.

That is the reality of student life, though. Often we have to choose between our hobbies, our relationships and our work for the sake of our education.

First-year marketing student Jared Sandau said that he regularly has to forgo his social life to focus on his music.

Sandau is an electronic dance music (EDM) DJ, who performs under the name Jaydios.

“It can be pretty hard sometimes,” said Sandau. “I don’t have the time to focus on my music and have a girlfriend at the same time.”

Despite the sacrifices he has made to focus on his career as a DJ, even his music has taken a backseat to his schooling.

For Sandau, this is a necessary short-term sacrifice to meet a longer term goal.

In the meantime, he takes gigs where he can and does his best to develop his skills in what little free time he has.

“I’m somebody who’s pretty into music,” said Sandau. “It’s important that I work on it where I can.”

But for some students, even that choice is a luxury.

Nicole Bach, a visual communication and design student at ACAD, said that her schoolwork now takes up all of her time.

“It’s gotten so bad that I have to schedule time every day to reply to text messages,” said Bach.

“I’m basically always working.”

Because she does not have the time to drop what she is doing and walk the two blocks to her local shopping centre, Bach generally has to schedule quick trips to the grocery store days in advance.

The real cost to Bach, though, is her art.

Initially, she pursued an education through ACAD because she loved to draw and wanted to make a career of it.

Though she spends most of her day either illustrating or working on something related to illustrating, all of her projects for nearly a year have been school-related.

“It’s not the same thing when it’s something you have to do,” said Bach.

People often said that the world is what we make of it.

The same is true of our own identities.

So, even though Bach is still spending her days working on her art, she says that she has started seeing herself as an art student rather than an artist.

But for Bach, school will be over in just a few short months, and hopefully it will have led to a career with the creative freedom that she is missing.