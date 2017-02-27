Streamline your time

By defining most important tasks, students can improve workflow

Learning to build and keep efficient work habits is one of the most vital skills a student at SAIT can learn during their time on campus.

Emily Resler, a student in the bachelor of business program at SAIT, manages to balance a personal life, a school life and a work life.

“I feel like if I procrastinate, my day is done, so I try not to,” said Resler.

Resler works on homework between classes to fit it into her busy schedule.

“If I think about it, I get it done.”

An article published on LinkedIn by Bernard Marr, a best selling author and CEO of the Advanced Learning Institute, lists 10 habits that he feels everyone should learn in order to manage their time better.

At the top of Marr’s list was to define the most important tasks (MIT) that would result in a more productive day.

By defining MIT’s, a student can clearly set their goals for the day and formulate a plan to tackle them.

Travis Shannon, a student in the apprentice-cooking program, feels that preparation is half of the job.

Preparing the kitchen before a service allows the service to run smoothly and without a hitch.

Chris Haddon, a student who is in the academic upgrading program at SAIT, has taken courses in time management but feels he still has a lot to learn.

“I know it’s important. I’m just really bad [at time management],” he said.

Haddon, who is the manager at the SAIT Tabletop Roleplaying Club, said that he tends to prioritize his recreation over his schooling.

“I still do what I want to do before what I have to do, unfortunately,” said Haddon.

This can be solved by another one of Marr’s tips, prioritizing the tasks that are least desirable.

It’s easier to work through a day when you have eliminated the most troubling tasks and no longer have to stress.

Inah Castillo, another student in the bachelor of business program, manages her time by starting assignments long before they are due.

“When you have free time, do homework. Even if the due date is really far, do it now,” said Castillo, who advocates for the use of down time to de-stress while away from projects and schoolwork.

“On weekends, I need to go out with friends,” said Castillo.

Resler also feels that de-stressing helps her be a better student.

“I go to the gym. It’s a stress relief,” said Resler.

An article on the Mayo Clinic’s website titled, Exercise and stress: Get moving to manage stress, talks about exercise as a stress reliever and places great importance on developing a routine that includes regular exercise.

Developing a regular routine is another piece of advice Marr has in his article.

“For many people, defining and sticking to a morning routine can help ensure a smooth start to the day,” Marr writes. “If you know you operate at your best when you have exercised and had a good breakfast, making those things a priority will positively affect the rest of your day.”

By defining MIT’s and tackling them head-on, SAIT students can eliminate stress and work to their full potential.