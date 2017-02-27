Opportunities for SAIT students to continue their sexual education

Little Shop of Pleasures isn’t just your typical, seedy sex shop. Instead, it has a warm ambient feeling that makes even the most nervous shopper feel comfortable.

Through a series of workshops, the store hopes to expand the horizons of curious Calgarians into the world of modern love, kink and healthy sexual relationships.

The owners, Don Wilhelm and Christine Nelson, met in the spring of 1997 and have seen the store evolve from Adam and Eve’s Exotic Boutique to the sex-positive shop it is today.

When the controversial 50 Shades of Grey hit the limelight, sales at the shop jumped 40 per cent and have yet to come back down. Wilhelm said that the novels and movie brought out the fun and experimental tendencies in people.

Sexual education is important to Nelson and Wilhelm, so they started to host the Little Shop Workshops, classes that teach people much more about relationships and sexuality than most people got out of high school sexual education classes.

“There’s so much to cover,” said Nelson. “We have so many tools for couples.”

Meagan Filteau and Katie Summers of Eudaimonia Sexuality Seminars presented their Orgasm FUNdamentals workshop on Feb. 4, encouraging an open discussion about the physiology and psychology of all orgasms.

Filteau spoke about the different orgasm myths, one being the rumour that clitoral orgasms were ‘immature’ while orgasms reached through penetration are ‘mature.’

There is no difference physiologically, said Filteau, as our bodies have the same muscle contractions in both and all climaxes.

Summers and Filteau have one more Little Shop Workshop coming up on March 18, called Anal Pleasure and Bondage, Discipline, Sadism and Masochism (BDSM), that will educate people on safer BDSM and anal play.

A pro Domme (or dominatrix) and mistress that goes by the alias Miss Aayden, is hosting two Little Shop Workshops on March 18, The Spanking Game and Rope Basics.

She started to do the workshops for safety reasons because there are not a lot of resources in Calgary to learn the best way to safely engage in different kinks.

Former SAIT student, Stetson Widdifield also worked at Little Shop of Pleasures and said that around the time people are starting college or university is when sexual exploration usually begins.

Widdifield met his first mistress at The Gateway, and that led him to become more comfortable with his own kink.

“We go to college to learn life skills to have a better life,” he said. “Your love life is an essential part of your life.”