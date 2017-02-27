Legacy 103 broadcasts 50th

Radio Television and Broadcast radio station undergoes rebranding

SAIT’s Radio Television and Broadcast News program turns 50 this year, and students are as invested in the program as they’ve ever been.

Legacy 103, previously known as Revolution 103, is the campus radio station run by the radio major students in the two-year diploma program.

“We’re trying to brand a name that blankets five different formats that sounds good,” said Derek Peck, a second-year student of the RTBN program.

Legacy 103 delivers a live broadcast Tuesday through Saturday of country, rock and today’s top 40 hits, in addition to some older tunes in the mornings. From Sunday to Monday, a commercial-free mix is broadcasted.

Legacy 103 is able to broadcast in more than one format because it only airs online and through the hallways at SAIT, so they aren’t confined to the restrictions of the Canadian Radio-Television and Telecommunications Commission.

Peck said that presenters change from week to week. But, the things that stay consistent are the minimum four breaks per hour that presenters have to take. Breaks are opportunities for presenters to give updates on traffic, weather, pop culture news and information about music being played on any given day. Presenters also use content that hits closer to home during their breaks by talking about upcoming promotions from the SAITSA and local businesses.

According to Peck, Legacy 103’s listenership is largely made up of SAIT students and instructors who heard the station playing while walking to class or studying on campus. But, when the station broadcasts Trojans hockey games, Peck says there’s an influx of out-of-town listeners from the families of athletes who may not be living in Calgary.

Of the RTBN program itself, Peck said instructors hold their students to a “much higher standard,” than found within the industry when creating work for Legacy 103.

This higher standard and the passion that RTBN students have, shows in the work they put into not only producing and hosting radio shows, but advertising and promoting Legacy 103.

“It’s very on your own, very independent,” said Megan Pierson, a radio major in her second year of the program.

Legacy 103 and the RTBN program offers students the chance to engage with SAIT and surrounding communities on a more personal level.

“I like the ability to interact with an audience,” said Peck.

Much like newspapers, people thought radio was a dying media with satellite stations predicted to be the future of the industry.

“What you don’t get with that is the local connection. You need that guy on the radio telling you that there’s an accident, and what the weather is,” said Peck.

“It’s the local tie-in, that’s one of the coolest things about radio.”