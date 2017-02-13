Trojans end dry spell

Team hopes to build on success for nationals

The SAIT Trojans women’s basketball team took on Ambrose University Lions on Feb. 3, ending in a landslide victory for the Trojans.

The end-of-game horn blew as fans celebrated the Trojans 73-45 win over the Lions, which brought an end to the team’s losing streak.

“You don’t usually put yourself in a good position at the end of a season when, in the second semester, you have a five-game losing streak,” said Trojans women’s basketball head coach, Ranbir Parmar.

“It was good to see them rebound from a poor shooting performance last week, to come out and just light it up.

“We try to not look too much in the past, whether it’s positive or negative.”

Leading the Trojans to victory was guard Alicia Tan, who ended with a game high of 21 points.

“It was a breath of fresh air,” said Tan. “It feels like a weight has been lifted off our shoulders.”

Tan said the victory will help her and the team stay motivated moving forward, as multiple losses in a row can cause a team to lose morale.

“It’s nice that our team is bouncing back and just forgetting about it,” she said. “New game, new day.”

During the game, the Trojans tied the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference (ACAC) record for most three-pointers in a game, scoring 14 three-pointers, totalling 42 points for the team.

Tan, the Trojan MVP of the game, hit five threes, while her sister, Alexa Tan, hit four, Melissa Woolley hit three and Kyla Deighton hit two.

“We’re a team that can light it up from the outside,” said Parmar.

In addition to the team’s success in shooting, all Trojans players received play time, which Parmar said adds depth to the team. Tan agreed.

“It’s nice to see everyone play,” she said.

While the Trojans had success against the Lions, Parmar suggested that the team focus on improving its backcourt game.

“We’ve got a really good group at the front, but at the end of the season it’s the group at the back that’s going to get you success,” said Parmar.

“I’m a defensive coach, and I see success in defensive numbers.”

Tan agreed with Parmar, and said she believes, while the team was strong in handling the ball, more should be done while on defence.

“Our shots will hopefully stay like they are now, but our defense, I think we can do a lot better,” said Tan.

“I think we need to just stay consistent.”

Moving forward, the Trojans hope to build upon their victory over the Lions and make it to nationals in Edmonton in March.

“In order for us to get ourselves to Edmonton, what we have to be able to do is get all of our girls playing at a high level, and today helped that process along,” said Parmar.

While Parmar was happy with the women’s performance during the game, he said it’s important for the team not to become complacent.

“A 30-point win tonight could be a 10-point loss tomorrow,” he said.

“That’s what we just talked about in the room, was to make sure that we don’t come in expecting another 30 point win.

“We play every game, and the expectation is we play hard for as close to 40 minutes as possible. Nobody’s ever going to give you a win. You have to earn everything.”