Exposing Calgary’s best photography

Exposure is an Alberta-wide photography festival that runs throughout February, exhibiting the work of professional, amateur and famous photographers from Alberta and across Canada.

“Kids, professionals and the most prolific alike will be there,” said George Webber, a Calgary photographer and instructor of the black and white darkroom techniques course at SAIT.

Webber’s career in photography began at SAIT, where he worked as a staff photorapher on campus. He will be exhibiting photos that examine “Calgary’s feral side” at an exhibition called Alberta through the Back Door, along with photographers Kyler Zeleny, Chris Malloy and ACAD instructor, Greg Gerla, at Resolve Photo, a studio and gallery in southeast Calgary.

“It’s an honour having my name beside his on the placard this year,” said Malloy, in regards to being on the same bill as Webber. Malloy will be exhibiting his series of photos, Rurban Landscapes, which is about older facades in Alberta’s backdoor. Malloy said the series was inspired by the thought that “these buildings have reached the end of their lives,” and they’re “moving on to a better place.”

Malloy said that if someone looking to attend Exposure wanted a livelier atmosphere, they should check out the festival’s various opening galas, as these function as giant get-togethers for photographers.

Those looking for a more mellow experience shouldn’t have any problems with larger crowds by attending some of the exhibitions during the middle of their run.

Some notable events this year include the Emerging Photographer Showcase at King Edward School, exhibiting the works of up-and-coming photographers, and Getting on the Map: The Emergence of Calgary, Post Confederation at Lougheed House, which will feature a chronicle of the city’s history.

Vivianeart Gallery is hosting The World is Nine and 99 Series by Aida Muluneh, which are about the photographer’s “personal impressions of the differences between her Ethiopian birth-land and Western society,” according to the Exposure website.

Muluneh spent her adolescence in Calgary, and founded Addis Foto Fest, Ethiopia’s first biennial exhibition of photography after moving back to her home country. Another timely exhibition not to be missed is Registered: The Japanese Canadian Experience H-Hour, Normandy 1944 at the Founders Gallery at the Military Museums. Photographer Leslie Hossack showcases photos of the Japanese-Canadian experience during the second World War. The popular portfolio review sessions will be returning to Exposure this year. Although the deadline to sign up has already passed, according to Malloy, it’s an event that’s well worth attending in future years.

Webber said big connections had been made at past reviews and they are a great opportunity to network with other photographers.

Great leaps in the photography world have been made in Alberta, with Webber regarded as one of the most prolific of Canadian photographers for his back catalog of work, which includes the book, A World Within: An Intimate Portrait of the Little Bow Hutterite Colony.

The Exposure photography festival was originally founded by Craig Richards and Dianne Dos in 2004. Both still curate exhibits for the festival. According to Webber, Dos will be showcasing some of her work in Paris this year.