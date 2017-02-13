Celebrating Pride at SAIT

Fourth annual Pride Day to take place on campus

SAITSA will be holding its fourth annual Pride Day on Feb. 16, with a flag raising and other events around campus.

The day will start with the raising of a pride flag in front of the Stan Grad and Johnson Cobbe buildings at 9 a.m.

Executives and members of SAITSA will be in attendance, and students and staff are encouraged to attend to help promote diversity on campus.

“Come on out, show how diverse the campus is and celebrate pride with us,” said Shona Sutherland, communications coordinator for SAITSA.

Following the flag raising, a ‘parade’ will make its way around the SAIT campus from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., promoting pride, as well as giving out free hot chocolate with rainbow marshmallows.

SAITSA’s Student Support Center will also be holding a Pride Night on Feb. 16 at its Senator Burns location in room NJ105.

The Student Support Center holds Pride Nights every Thursday.

Sutherland is excited for the event and feels that it will receive a warm welcome from the students and staff of SAIT.

“We just like to make sure we acknowledge Pride Day and the diversity we have on campus,” said Sutherland.

“We just thought we’d make everybody feel included.”

The event has grown with every year that has passed, as support for it has increased. Previously, Pride Days only consisted of the flag raising.

While Pride Day is now an annual occurrence at SAIT, it is tied in with a desire by SAITSA to foster the LGBTQ community on campus and to possibly start a club, according to Connor Goodfellow, SAITSA’s VP of Student Life.

Efforts have been made this year towards that goal, including throwing a Rainbow Reception at The Odyssey in November 2016.

In order for a club to be created, two current SAIT students must come forward with the desire to start one and put it together. SAITSA itself cannot create any clubs.

Goodfellow has been pushing for the creation of a LGBTQ club, and will continue to do so this year, as well as next year, if he is re-elected.

“I would like some awareness brought to the issue on campus, because it doesn’t get constant exposure, especially when we don’t have a club on campus,” said Goodfellow.

There are currently 60 student clubs at SAIT. Anyone who would like to start a club can email the clubs coordinator, at Rachel.bigelow@edu.sait.ca, or stop in at the SAITSA Resource Centre in Stan Grad.