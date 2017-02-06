Exploring the deep

Anthropologist to speak on underwater cave diving

Cave diving can be a dangerous world where you become disconnected from everything.

It’s a place where there are no phones, no electricity and no social media. A world where truly anything can happen.

“You realize when you’re in something as vast as the ocean how little you really are in this world,” said Kenny Broad, an award-winning environmental anthropologist and professor at the University of Miami.

Broad will be hosting The Risky Science of Exploration, a National Geographic Live! presentation on Feb. 12 and 13 at the Jack Singer Concert Hall in Calgary.

Introduced to the world of diving at a young age, Broad speaks highly of his pastime.

“I grew up in South Florida, surrounded by water. You’d ride your bike to the beach and find yourself in another world.”

The Risky Science of Exploration is “a show about the diversity and types of exploration that I’ve been involved in. Some of it amazing, some tragic and some ridiculous, and how exploration can mean different things to different people,” said Broad.

Winner of National Geographic’s 2011 Explorer of the Year Award, Broad graduated from Columbia University with a Ph.D. in anthropology and a Masters in marine affairs and policy from the University of Miami. However, he refers to himself as a “curiologist.

“I had no clue what I wanted to be growing up, and I’m still not sure what I want to be. I’m attracted to new experiences,” said Broad.

“No one can do what they love all the time. Try to figure out how to do what you love as much as you can.”

In 2009, funded by the National Geographic Society, and in collaboration with The National Museum of the Bahamas, Broad led an expedition with several other cave divers and a scientific research team to explore blue holes.

According to National Geographic’s website, blue holes are “anchialine caves, marine groundwater caves called inland blue holes and submarine caves, known as ocean blue holes.”

Broad and his team spent two months exploring blue holes on over 150 dives and gathering scientific data, including providing information that can help us understand rising sea levels and

climate change.

In the meantime, Broad continues to tour the world both as a lecturer and a researcher.

“My favourite dive is always my next one.”

For show times and ticket information, please visit: https://events.nationalgeographic.com/talk/risky-science-exploration/arts-commons