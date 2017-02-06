A midwinter warmup

Block Heater 2.0 returns to break up the February blues

This February, the Calgary Folk Festival is back for their sophomore year of the annual Block Heater music festival.

Block Heater 2.0 takes place from Feb. 10 to 12, and aims to bring the chilly streets of Inglewood to life.

With last year’s impressive success, the festival has expanded to include up to 25 diverse artists, about half of which are local musicians.

Kerry Clarke, artistic director of the Calgary Folk Festival, said “Block Heater was inspired to extend the summer festival vibe in the dead winter season, and celebrate Inglewood by driving people into the community.”

For the last 38 years, the Calgary Folk Festival has been a non-profit organization showcasing a wide collection of local, national and international musicians. This year’s Block Heater is no exception, featuring a special Indigenous showcase including musicians Eya-Hey Nakoda, Iskwe, Leonard Sumner and DJ Shub.

“Our collaborative stages force artists to participate together onstage, with a wider range of genres that give a unique vibe from other festivals,” Clarke said.

Mariel Buckley, who previously performed at the Calgary Folk Festival in 2015, will hit the stage twice at Block Heater 2.0.

“I’m over the moon to open for Hayes Carll, I’ve been a huge fan of his work for the last five years,” Buckley said. “It’s amazing to open up for one of my idols and have so much support in my hometown.”

Buckley is currently in studio preparing her sophomore full-length album, Driving in the Dark, and is anticipating a fall release.

Block Heater shows will be held in four Inglewood locations including: Lantern Church, The Alexandra Dance Centre, Ironwood Stage and Grill, as well as Calgary Folk Festival’s very own Festival Hall.

Although wristbands for the festival are sold out, tickets are still available for individual shows.

For a complete list of Block Heater 2.0 artists and show times, check out www.calgaryfolkfest.com