Sports

Primed for playoffs

January 30, 2017
Trojans Men’s basketball gear up for upcoming post-season

SAIT Trojans men's basketball team take on the Lethbridge College Kodiaks in a regular season game at SAIT in Calgary on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. The Trojans defeated the Kodiaks 77-66. (Photo by Dawn Gibson/SAIT)

The SAIT Trojans men’s basketball team is almost half-way through their regular season. And, with an impressive eight wins to three losses, the Trojans don’t plan on slowing down. 

Head coach Marty Birky said the team has continued to perform at a high level of athleticism, though they must remain vigilant for the remainder of the season. 

“We [have] to keep our edge and keep going at each other,” said Birky. 

“You don’t get comfortable or complacent with winning. You need to show up ready to go, everyday at practice.

“Going through the bottom of the league, [now] we have to make sure we stay focused and don’t overlook anybody.”

The Trojans defeated the Lethbridge College Kodiaks on Jan. 21, in a home game, 77–66, after a double overtime loss to the Kodiaks the night before. 

With only 10 games left in the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference (ACAC) regular season, a playoff spot is to be expected. 

“Dathan Spencer was all over the floor, attacking the basket, getting to the free throw line. He made some big plays for us,” said Birky on the guard’s performance. 

Spencer continues to prove himself on the court and scored 18 points. 

The game started out with the score bouncing back and forth, going into half time, the Trojans secured 31-27 lead and didn’t let it go. 

John Smith Jr., another star player on this year’s team, scored 22 points along with nine rebounds and four assists.

“We’ve pretty much clinched playoffs. Pretty much, but not technically,” said Birky. 

Birky said the next few games should be sweeps, so long as the team continues to perform every night. 

Overall, the Trojans men’s basketball team is producing numbers not seen at SAIT in a very long time, and the hopes of winning a championship are very high. 

“[Everybody’s] doing well,” said Birky. 

“Healthy and eligible. That’s the motto.”

