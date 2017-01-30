Hot Chocolate Fest Heating Up

The Odyssey Coffeehouse is bringing home the bacon

The 6th annual YYC Hot Chocolate Fest will begin Feb. 1, with proceeds from each drink going towards Calgary Meals on Wheels.

Registration for the Fest closed on Jan. 16, and over 70 businesses at 90 locations will be competing, said Richelle Kenn, event coordinator with Calgary Meals on Wheels.

There are two types of hot chocolate available: regular hot chocolate and spirited hot chocolate with alcohol.

With the purchase of a regular hot chocolate, $1 will be donated towards Meals on Wheels. With the purchase of a spirited hot chocolate, it will be a $2 donation.

Last year, the YYC Hot Chocolate Fest was able to raise over $15,000 in donations through the sale of over 12,500 drinks.

“It’s a fun way to raise money and support local business,” said Kenn.

This year, YYC Hot Chocolate Fest is aiming to raise over $20,000.

Kenn said the competition is a great way to show how a small community can make a big difference.

Last year’s winners included a Red Velvet Hot Chocolate by Cravings Market Restaurant, a Black Forest Hot Chocolate by Higher Ground and a Creamy TLC Hot Chocolate by Light Cellar Super Foods.

“The trends reveal themselves,” said Kenn. “This year, we are seeing a lot of red wine hot chocolates. Last year, it was red velvet.”

The Odyssey Coffeehouse will be participating in the competition once again for 2017.

“We are giving back to the community,” said Alex Tarrant, a supervisor at The Odyssey Coffeehouse.

Last year, the Odyssey competed with its Peanut Butter Cup Hot Chocolate.

For this year’s competition, the Odyssey is competing with a Maple Bacon Hot Chocolate.

One reason the Maple Bacon Hot Chocolate was chosen as opposed to last year’s Peanut Butter Cup Hot Chocolate was to avoid peanut allergies.

“The best part is there is no worry about [a] peanut allergy, and it can still be totally vegan,” said Tarrant.

The Odyssey has created their own blended syrup using hickory smoke flavours and maple, allowing the beverage to be served vegan upon request.

One of the best parts is seeing what other people “spin,” said Tarrant.

Prizes are awarded based on the most hot chocolates sold by a business and the one voted most popular by consumers.

“We want to sell the most and get the most votes,” said Tarrant.