Arkelling it

Band returns with a bigger, better show

JUNO Award-winning, indie-rock band, Arkells, is set to play the BMO Centre on Feb. 4, with supporting act Frank Turner and The Sleeping Souls.

The Calgary stop on their Morning Report tour will be to promote their latest album of the same name, that released on Aug. 5, 2016.

“We promise that by the end of the night, you will have no voice left and your feet will be sore from dancing so much,” said Max Kerman, singer and guitarist of Arkells.

“Each time we’ve been back, the shows have gotten a little bigger and a little better.”

Morning Report has been described as more pop-friendly than previous albums, with songs that are “heavy on the hooks,” according to Calum Slingerland in a positive review of the album featured on Exclaim.ca.

“We’ve had a lot of incredible shows in Calgary,” said Kerman.

The first time Arkells headlined in Calgary was at The Legion. Kerman said that the band was “blown away that anyone even showed up,” and that it’s “interesting for shows to be a memorable experience.

“It’s really gratifying to see the response of people in Calgary to our band. And to see word of mouth spread our music.”

Arkells have also previously played twice at The Gateway.

In terms of highlights of the band’s career, Kerman says it’s difficult to say.

“Each time we do something new, that’s sort of the highlight. The first time we played in a small club in Hamilton, that would’ve been the highlight back then.

“That’s another beautiful thing about being in a band. It’s always moving, it’s always fluid.”

Arkells will be playing the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival this year in Indio, Calif., which takes place in April.

“Around the time Canadians get a little sick of the cold, it’s something to look forward to,” said Kerman.

The band will be playing alongside Beyoncé, Bon Iver, The xx and Calgary band, Preoccupations, at the festival.

2017 marks the 10th anniversary of Arkell’s debut EP, Deadlines, though Kerman said the band doesn’t have any plans for the anniversary, they have “bigger fish to fry,” and are just living in the moment.

The band was formed in 2006 by Kerman while he and the founding band members were attending McMaster University in Hamilton, Ont.

The name Arkells came from the street where the band lived and practiced music while they were all attending school.

Morning Report peaked at the third position on the Billboard Canadian Albums chart, and remained on the chart for four weeks, with the album’s most recent single, “My Heart’s Always Yours” still in heavy rotation.

Arkells previous LP, High Noon, earned the band their first gold certification in Canada. In addition to having a gold record, they’ve also won four JUNO Awards and have been featured on CBC’s The Strombo Show’s Hip 30, covering The Tragically Hip’s “Music

at Work.”