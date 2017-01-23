U.S. archives to cross border

Digital historical records find safe haven with Canadian neighbour

The Internet Archive stated on Nov. 29 that it intends to create a copy of its website’s digital library collection within Canada.

The San Francisco-based digital library felt the need to move to Canada following the American presidential election of Donald Trump.

“The decision makes Canada look pretty good,” said Karen Gill, a second-year accounting student at SAIT.

“I feel like our legal system has it set up to protect information.”

The online library preserves millions of free books, movies, software, music and websites. The goal of the site is to preserve and allow easy access to cultural heritage information.

Brewster Kahle, founder of the Internet Archive, stated to news program Democracy Now! that there was a fear that the incoming American government would be white-washing past information currently available online. Kahle added there is a need to make multiple copies of government websites to ensure historical information is not lost.

The digital records are needed, Kahle said, so people are aware when changes are made to government press releases and websites over time.

Kahle said that the creation of a back up Internet Archive was instigated in order to ensure that important digital files are available and able to provide an accurate historical narrative.

The online library also had concerns over the potential of government restrictions on content preservation and increased government surveillance within the United States.

These fears are centered on a speech made by Trump in December 2015 where the future President threatened to “close up the internet.” A month later, Trump spoke of creating national libel laws to sue news organizations.

These statements inspired Kahle to move the Internet Archive cultural collection and educational materials to Canada to ensure their survival.

A separate library within Canada would ensure that the historical records they have saved can be managed without interference.

The site has also launched a ‘Trump Archive’ with over 520 hours of video and an emphasis on fact-checking Trump’s statements.

The Trump Archive is the first of its kind on the site, and is serving as a pilot for creating similar archives on public officials.

The Internet Archive was founded in 1996 and claims on their website that they are saving 300 million web pages each week.

The initiative behind the Internet Archive is to preserve a historical record of how websites evolve and change over time, focusing on government organizations.

To date, users can search over 279 billion web pages in Internet history.