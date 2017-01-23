Slayin’ in Sephora

How to conquer the makeup giant

Welcome to Sephora, any beauty lovers make-up haven.

For a newbie, or those who haven’t mastered the art of staying strong-willed while shopping, seeing all the merchandise, brands and testers can be overwhelming.

As a make-up lover myself, I have learned this fearful art and have a few tricks to keep you focused while at Sephora.

When entering the store, be sure to find yourself a Sephora colour or skincare artist.

Sephora colourist Evangeline Zak said that Sephora artists are trained to help a variety of clients, from the beauty guru to the client who is just starting out with a simple makeup routine.

“Our colour consultants will ask multiple questions about your skin [and] beauty aesthetic,” said Zak.

While make-up can make anyone beautiful, Zak said to focus larger amounts of money on skin care.

“If you don’t have a good base, you don’t have a good face.”

Focusing on skin care as the main thing in your beauty routine can make any makeup look become flawless, she said.

“Skincare is also a wonderful opportunity to incorporate self-care into your day.”

When products are sitting on your skin all day, absorbing into your pores and every vessel of your makeup life, it’s best to have the highest quality products.

Many of the products at Sephora are high-quality, so when buying a product, be sure to focus on what your specific needs are.

Also, figure out what you want first, down to the specific category of product, to help narrow down your focus and avoid products you don’t need.

“Using our technologies such as Skincare IQ [a touch screen device located in the skincare section], Fragrance IQ, and Colour IQ can help determine these personal needs,” said Zak.

Artists can provide tips on makeup application, advantages and disadvantages of different products and what their recommendations are.

Along with their makeup-filled minds, beauty advisers are always there to help anyone out with any beauty-related need.

It is no secret that Sephora offers a multitude of amazing complimentary services, however, not all clients know about them.

Things like a mini facial, product trial, custom makeovers and free samples are all a part of the benefits of shopping at Sephora.

“It’s always a good time to shop at Sephora.”