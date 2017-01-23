Faith healing

Local author Irene Bryant writes about overcoming cancer

A local author describes her struggle with cancer in her recently released memoir, Finding Hope in the Midst of Adversity.

The book launch will take place at Owl’s Nest Books on Thursday, Jan. 26, at 7 p.m.

“The book is for anyone curious about the role faith can play, alongside that of evidence-based medicine, in the treatment of a major illness,” said Sarah Johnson, the literary events manager at Owl’s Nest Books.

In 1998, Irene Bryant was diagnosed with stage IV throat cancer, which meant the cancer had spread beyond her throat by that point.

Doctors told her she had a few months to live. The survival rate for this type of cancer is around 30 per cent.

However, for 15 months, she took a new approach to treatment by using alternative medicine, changing her diet and forgiving those who had hurt her in the past.

Bryant emphasized in her book that the idea of forgiveness does not mean one should condone wrongdoings.

Rather, it is meant to free the forgiver of trauma and pain, to prevent bitterness from eating away at oneself and to give peace that will allow one to make better decisions.

Bryant’s doctors initially asked to cut out her tongue and voice box as the cancer progressed. She refused but did agree to radical radiation treatment.

After undergoing 35 treatments, her weight was reduced to 95 pounds, she was on 400 milligrams of morphine per day and she had a massive radiation burn on the side of her neck.

Bryant recovered from her illness in 2000 and has since used her experience to spread the word of God.

Finding Hope is her first book.

“Irene will talk about the story and inspiration behind the book, give a brief reading, and then take questions,” Johnson said.

Bryant will also be available for book signings afterwards.

Bryant lives in Calgary and has two children, one grandchild and two step-grandchildren.

She has worked as an elementary school teacher, a realtor, a financial services representative and a prayer counsellor.

She also conducts workshops on Israel, financial freedom and the biblical perspective of healing.

Bryant is currently working on her second book, Packed for a 3 Day Trip, Gone a Month.

Johnson said she encourages anyone to attend the free event. “I think I’ll let the book and its author do the talking.”