Breaking gender barriers

ARIS explores women in male-dominated fields with indigenous focus

Women of ARIS will be hosting a panel discussion in partnership with Chinook Lodge on Jan. 25 to hear from indigenous women working in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) and trades, and the obstacles they’ve had to overcome based on their gender.

“We wonder what’s blocking us from our achievement,” said Sherry Yang, a software developer with the Applied Research and Innovation Services (ARIS) and member of Women of ARIS.

“Sometimes, that’s stereotyping.”

With SAIT’s centennial celebrations, Yang applied for funding and initiated the campus-wide Women in STEM + Trades group. Their first event was held in March 2016.

“For women, they’ve faced a wall,” said Yang. “There is still that wall and invisible gender gap.”

But, she noted, this is changing, especially with the millennial generation.

“There is no industry that is specifically for [male] and females,” she said. “We ask for equality. It’s our society now.”

This will be the third event held by Women in STEM + Trades, and Yang said there will be at least one more.

“[The group is] based around connection and knowing what resources women in STEM and trades have,” said Yang. “We have each other to support.”

Yang grew up taking things apart and putting them back together and was always drawn to that type of work. She said that support starts at home, and because her father was a mechanic, she was surrounded by mechanics and it became all she knew.

“It’s how you were brought up; family is the immediate model.”

But not everyone comes from a household that supports a career traditionally geared towards a certain gender, which is why these events are so valuable for both men and women carving out their own paths, Yang emphasized.

Yang said she hopes attendees will learn from alumni and their experiences, as they can be resources and great examples for everyone to follow.

“It’s when you start to isolate yourself, you will feel the [gender] gap.”

Yang is encouraging men to attend the event on Jan. 25 as well, noting that men also have “walls” in certain fields that are traditionally geared towards women.

In the technology sector, Yang estimates that 95 per cent of workers are men and that there’s a noticeable gender disparity.

She said this is particularly an issue in the oil and gas sector, where there are mostly men in managerial and executive roles, while women still make up a large part of the supportive and administrative teams.

Through this event, Yang said that seeing strong women and hearing their perspective will be a great way to learn more about overcoming gender barriers and getting connected with others meeting similar obstacles.

The uniqueness of this event is that it will focus on indigenous alumni and speakers through a partnership with Chinook Lodge.

Yang said that’s because this is an issue in the indigenous community, where men are geared more towards the trades, as that is “what the elders do.”

After the final event, Yang said Women in STEM + Trades will cease to exist unless a student creates a club on campus.

Yang encourages students to attend the upcoming event to show support for each other, regardless of your gender.

“If we isolate ourselves, we will always feel that way,” she said.

“Don’t be afraid of what you’re pursuing. There is always a way, or you can walk your way into it.”