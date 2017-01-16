Stripped down stories

Uncovering the tale of one Weal editor’s quest to expose herself

It all started with a photo shoot, or rather, a text message about a photo shoot. Our intrepid news editor, Ashley Orzel, is also an incredibly talented photographer and was intending to organize a photo shoot involving Keely Kamikaze, the head of Calgary’s Naked Girls Reading chapter. Would I be interested in writing a story to accompany the photos? Sure!

As many writers do, I started planning the story in my head and quickly realized that I’d already read this article, a few times in fact. How could I approach this differently? The answer was uncomfortably obvious. I would have to be a naked girl – reading.

I contacted Miss Kamikaze the next day to ask if I could take part in the upcoming Naughty But Nice showcase – the timing of which was a week away. If I waited until the new year, my nerves would inevitably get the best of me, so timing was of the upmost importance.

To my absolute horror, I was welcomed with open robes, errr… arms, and just like that, I was about to immerse myself in my first real gonzo-style story for The Weal.

First, a bit about Naked Girls Reading. The original chapter was formed in Chicago in 2009, and since then, over 25 subsequent chapters have been formed worldwide. The first chapter in Alberta formed in Edmonton three years ago, and the Calgary chapter was finally approved in 2016, with their first event held in October of the same year.

Formed by Miss Kamikaze, who also performs with the Rhinestone Affair burlesque troupe, she said although she had many volunteer readers for her first show from within the burlesque community, she wanted readers from the “muggle” world too. While those with a burlesque background might be more comfortable with nudity on stage, Kamikaze said it was remarkable to witness both the vulnerability and the transformative experience of first-time performers.

The premise of Naked Girls Reading is simple: anyone who identifies as a female is welcome to volunteer as a reader. They must select a short passage or story, generally something that aligns with each event’s theme, and then they must read their selection aloud – to an audience – completely in the nude.

The events are a chance for women to empower themselves, to encourage body positivity, to un-sexualize nudity and “show that it’s not just our bodies that are sexy, but it’s our brains too.”

ONE WEEK AWAY:

Having worked in the book industry for almost half of my life, picking what to read is by far the easiest part of this whole process.

The idea of reading aloud to a dead-eyed audience sounds like my worst nightmare, so it has to be funny. Though it’s kind of the point, I am not going for sexy here.

Because this show is Christmas-themed, I choose a passage from a David Sedaris essay entitled Six to Eight Black Men. It’s cheeky and one of my favourite holiday reads. Ms. Kamikaze loves it.

SIX DAYS AWAY:

Getting naked is hard work! There are so many little necessary details! I mean, I’ve always been body positive, but more in the I’m-positive-no-one-wants-to-see-my-body kind of way. Now I have to really put some effort into presenting myself.

Having never attended one of the previous shows, I inquired about what “naked” really meant. To my dismay, no, sexy undies are not an option, leading the germaphobe in me to obsess over the cleanliness of the chair I would be perched upon during my reading. Would it be a faux pas to carry a toilet seat cover up there with me?

I resolve to find a robe or Christmas-y sweater to offset the gross-out factor of any chair’s potential lack of cleanliness.

I could call Keely and say I’ve changed my mind, couldn’t I?

FIVE DAYS AWAY:

I’ve packed on the winter pounds, there’s no doubt about it. I’m looking alright for 35, but what can I say? It’s cold out and I’m storing up winter reserves.

I debate doing crunches and sit-ups, but treat myself to a lemon meringue pie from the SAIT Market Place instead.

At five days away, it’s too late to try and be svelte anyway.

It’s not too late to back out though, is it?

FOUR DAYS AWAY:

I’ve managed to secure a pair of heels – I don’t actually own a pair. It’s not exactly a rule, explains Miss Kamikaze, “but they give you better posture and make your butt look great!”

My passion for reading is not translating into a passion for public nudity and I find myself rather nauseous whenever I deign to think about the whole affair. I worry constantly about ralphing onstage.

Maybe I should call it off.

THREE DAYS AWAY:

I did practice reads today, in case I need to edit down my reading for time. My dog, Porthos, is an encouraging audience member, though I opted to stay clothed because:

a) That’s weird.

b) I’m becoming increasingly convinced that I might actually be a never-nude, akin to Tobias Fünke on Arrested Development. Wearing a pair of jorts for the rest of my life seems infinitely more preferable to the predicament I’ve found myself in.

I love reading aloud, public speaking and all that, but I cannot stop giggling.

Surely it’s not absolutely necessary that I attend?

TWO DAYS AWAY:

It would only make sense that I have picked the coldest week of the year to get naked in front of an audience.

That’s it. I’m staying home.

ONE DAY AWAY:

On a whim, I’ve decided to spruce up the ol’ cooch and give sugaring a try. Well. That’s a whole new circle of Hell, isn’t it?

On the plus side, I may have no choice but to be naked tomorrow because, quite frankly, I’m in so much pain I don’t even want to wear pants.

I’m not doing this.

THE BIG REVEAL:

I’m overcome with a strange sense of calm today. Still nervous as Hell, and completely convinced that my best prop at this point would be a barf bag, but I’m also resigned to my fate. That is, until I receive a text message from Miss Kamikaze, saying she liked my selection best, so I would be closing out the show.

Never was a more insincere “Great!” sent in the entire history of text messaging.

At the beginning of the week, I opted to tell no one about this, only The Weal editors and a few select people knew. In hindsight, I suppose I should have done more to promote the show, but I felt more confident in baring everything in front of a room full of strangers, than in front of people I know and love. There is safety in anonymity.

Getting ready to leave the house, decked out in an ugly, yet sexually suggestive Christmas sweater, I was reminded that no one in the audience is there to see me fail. That was the boost of confidence I needed to get myself out the door.

The INKubator Theatre at Eau Claire Market is an odd little space, and one that I’m sure goes unnoticed all the time. I’m shown to a tiny dressing room where I meet my co-readers, all of whom exude much more confidence than me. I endear myself by offering peppermint schnapps to anyone who wants to add some pep to their hot chocolates. (Naked Girls Reading are dry events.)

I opt not to wear much make-up, fearing that anything out of the ordinary for me will only serve to make me feel self-conscious, and walking in these heels is bad enough.

To my horror, we’re told that we must be situated in the audience during the show, and mingle about with very little on during that time. I walk out in underwear and my Christmas sweater, only to be greeted by a regular from the pub I work at.

We shall overcome.

The readers are brilliant. Moving, and funny, and sexy and silly. Dr. Seuss stories had the audience enraptured like a library story time, and a passage from Anaïs Nin’s diary had many near tears.

And then it was my turn.

I raced up to the stage, miraculously didn’t trip up the stairs, unbuttoned my sweater, sat down and read.

The audience roared. The David Sedaris story was the perfect note to end on. They all laughed and laughed. It was the very best response I could ask for.

And then it was done, and I was Hell-bent on getting off that stage. It felt like adrenalin volcanoes had erupted in my nervous system. But in my rush, I forgot the mistress of ceremonies would be asking each reader a bit about themselves before they stepped off the stage.

“What made you decide to do this?” I was asked as I looked at the MC, my mouth, I’m certain, agape, and eyes just as wide.

“Ativan?”

It was all I could muster, but the audience was delighted and I scampered away, back to the safety of my seat.

Do I regret it? Not for a moment. This will go down as a thing of legend as far as my friends are concerned, with no one really sure whether to believe it actually happened or not.

Would I do it again? Probably not. But I’ll try anything twice.

Naked Girls Reading presents: Banned Books takes place on Wednesday, Jan. 18 at INKubator Theatre. For more information please visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/580677465463168/