SAIT offers free fitness

Complimentary classes this week in the SAIT gym

SAIT recreation will be offering a free week of fitness classes starting Jan. 16 through Jan. 20.

Students can expect the opportunity to drop into classes throughout the week and are able to choose from an array of options including spin, barre, kettlebell fusion and body sculpt.

One-hour, weekly fitness classes typically cost around $100 per semester. With free fitness classes and prize giveaways all week long, students can experiment and find out what they like before opting for a complete program.

“Our free fitness week is so people can decide if they want to sign up,” said Jared Hidber, recreation programmer with SAIT Athletics and Recreation.

“You can try different things that you think you might like.”

If you enjoy your experience, RecX passes are available for purchase and provide unlimited access to group exercise classes all semester. Early bird prices run until the end of free fitness week, costing only $55 for students.

For those not interested in committing to a full session, drop-in passes are available for all fitness classes offered for the duration of the semester.

Hidber believes that fitness goes beyond just physical health and can expand into all areas of students’ lives.

“It’s an opportunity for balance in your life,” said Hidber.

“There have been studies showing that recreation helps studying and overall well-being.”

Class registration is on a first-come first-served basis, and the fitness schedule is available online.

“There are 23 free classes during free fitness week: at noon and in the evening beginning at 4:30 p.m,” said Amanda Gill, marketing and recreation program coordinator with SAIT Athletics

and Recreation.

“When students come to free fitness week, they’ll get a passport giving them access to all [of] the classes.”

On-campus recreation, she has found, is helpful in nurturing a healthy school-life balance.

“I believe that students who participate in recreation on campus have a better sense of well-being,” said Gill.

“We hope they’ll come and give things a try with no cost associated.”

Anyone who attends six or more classes during the week is entered to win a secret grand prize, and all who attend have the chance of snagging a free RecX pass for the semester.

“You get to workout, meet new people and improve your mental and physical wellness,” said Hidber.

And in case that doesn’t sell you, Hidber makes an appeal to a simpler notion.

“It’s free.”

Reserve your spot for Free Fitness Week by visiting imleagues.com. To view the drop-in fitness schedule, visit sait.ca/recreation.