New man on campus

Introducing the new athletics and recreation director

SAIT’s new athletics and recreation director, Wade Kolmel, formerly of Keyano College in Fort McMurray, brings experience and determination to the Trojans’ teams.

“The program has always impressed me, so when the position became available, I thought it would be a good fit.”

As director of athletics, Kolmel is in charge of recreation on and off

SAIT campus.

Kolmel, an industry aficionado, received the 2016 Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association Innovation Award for athletic initiatives at Keyano College.

His new focus is to strengthen the athletic program here at SAIT.

“Trojans athletics have a strong history of being competitive and believing in excellence,” said Kolmel, who added he wants to see the Trojans become “absolute medal leaders, representing our province.

“With a school of this size, they are competitive in everything they touch.”

However, Komel said there is more to being the athletics and recreation director than winning medals. Community outreach and student involvement in athletics are just as important.

“The other [priority] is the community outreach and recreation element – the role that Calgary plays in the Alberta Sport Plan.”

The Alberta Sport Plan is a Crown corporation whose goal is to “help Alberta achieve its vision of being the national leader in sports with a coordinated and adaptive system that promotes excellence and fosters opportunities for lifelong participation for all Albertans,” as stated on the Alberta Sport Plan website.

Kolmel is on the community board for the plan and is firm in his belief that, “college coaches and student athletes [will] play a role in the future of sport. We are looking at growing sport opportunity.

“My vision is really to represent students and their sport and fitness wellness interest.”

Students and staff alike are welcomed to share those interests, said Kolmel, who can be reached online or in the athletic department offices.

“We have a vibrant department that is open to new ideas and new initiatives. Innovation is a big thing on our campus, and we are [always] looking for new ideas.”