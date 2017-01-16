Eleventh heaven

Trojans women’s volleyball extend win streak to eleven straight games

Winning streaks come and go during a season, but it is very rare to see a winning streak reach double-digits at any level.

The SAIT Trojans women’s volleyball team has accomplished this feat after winning back-to-back games against the Lethbridge College Kodiaks to kick off the second half of the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference (ACAC) on Jan. 6 and 7.

The two teams headed to five sets during the first game, with the Trojans prevailing after being down 2-0 and making a comeback with 3-2 (24-26, 25-27, 25-10, 25-21, 15-8), followed by a 3-0 victory (25-17, 25-15, 25-23.)

“The first night we showed that we were off for awhile,” head coach Art O’Dwyer said about the first game after the winter break.

“We showed good determination, but the second night was a lot smoother.”

Typically, the team would take part in an exhibition tournament during the break to avoid the rust of not playing for awhile, but they decided to opt out this time around which O’Dwyer believes had its affects.

“I was a little worried because that’s the first time we took that much playing time off,” O’Dwyer said.

“It’s like going to work after the holidays, you just show up and aren’t really focused.”

Despite the time away from the court, the Trojans were able to bounce back and were led by Megan Brennan, who finished the game with 20 kills and 13 digs.

After the game, O’Dwyer got the team together to ensure that they came back stronger the following night.

“It’s all about being prepared and asking what are you going to do to make a difference,” O’Dwyer said.

The message was received loud and clear as they walked away with a much stronger performance in the second game, led by Hayli Hinchey and Sam Carpenter who had eight kills each.

As for the 11 game winning streak, O’Dwyer and the team are proud of the accomplishment, saying the key to the success has been continuing to play stronger as the game progresses.

“We’ve been getting better after 20 points and making it very difficult on teams,” O’Dwyer said.

“It’s built our confidence up.”