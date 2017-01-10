Losing weight, saving money, quitting smoking and developing healthy habits are often the most popular New Year’s resolutions.

At the beginning of January, it’s normal for people to feel excited and motivated about their resolutions and look forward to accomplishing them.

As the year goes by, however, people often stop caring.

Suddenly, in the middle of March, they have that extra slice of pizza, because who cares about New Year’s resolutions anyway? It’s life and it’s worth it.

By December, they realize that they had more than 300 days to work on their resolutions and yet achieved nothing.

“It’s easy to make [resolutions]. Then when you actually have to apply them, it’s really hard,” said Kathleen Boniol, a second-year SAIT student in the Travel and Tourism program.

According to Statistic Brain, an American research institute, a study conducted by the University of Scranton showed that 92 per cent of people are unsuccessful in accomplishing their New Year’s resolution.

There are many reasons why people don’t stick to their goals, but these are some of the most common:

1. Having unrealistic goals

In order to accomplish your goal, you have to keep your feet on the ground.

Be realistic and realize what it is you’re truly capable of doing.

If you’re hoping to save a little cash, trying to to save a few dollars when you dine-out won’t make you rich overnight, but it sure will make your savings grow.

By the end of the year, you will have a little extra money to treat yourself.

2. Failing to set deadlines

Everybody hates deadlines. However, if you really want to accomplish something, setting a deadline will make you feel engaged with your goal. to: help further engage you with your goal.

For example, if you want to lose 10 pounds in a year, try losing one pound per month and keep track of the progress.

This way, you will feel committed to keep working towards your end goal.

3. Not focusing on the process

Many people give up on their New Year’s resolutions within a month because they don’t see immediate results.

“A lot of people, including me, look for quick results, but [when] we don’t see them we just stop and don’t try anymore,” said Ximena Rios, a second-year SAIT student in the Radio, Television and Broadcast News program.

Great things take time and discipline. When you don’t initially see the results that you were expecting, take a deep breath and look back at all the things that you have accomplished.

It may not be easy at first, but if you’ve already started making an effort, keep trying. Concentrate on the process, and you’ll be surprised by the results.

4. Being too hard on yourself

If at first you don’t succed, that’s alright. It’s not the end of the world.

Don’t put too much pressure on yourself. If you do, you will get tired of your goal and achieve nothing.

Take it easy on yourself, but not too easy: being lazy will not help you accomplish anything.

5. Lacking motivation

This is perhaps the main reason why most people don’t achieve their goals.

In order to stay motivated, track your results, focus on your progress and always remember why you started.

You will feel happy in what you’ve accomplished through the year and have more confidence in yourself.

The real secret to achieving a goal is consistency and discipline, so try to stick to at least one of your resolutions for the next 12 months, and you may be surprised by how much you are capable of.