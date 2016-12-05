Reaching out for help

What to do if you are involved in a sexual assault

In Canada, sexual assault is the only violent crime that is not in decline.

According to the Canadian Women’s Foundation (CWF), rates of sexual assault have remained relatively unchanged since 1999.

Women account for 92 per cent of these victims, but men are also affected.

Canadians aged 15 to 24 years old are 18 times more likely to experience sexual assault than Canadians over the age of 55, based on statistics released by CWF.

“It has become a social community issue instead of an individual problem. The whole campus needs to know,” said Melissa Gray, a registered psychologist with SAIT’s Student Development and Counselling Centre.

The CWF website states that women self-reported 553,000 sexual assaults in 2014, based on Statistics Canada’s General Social Survey on Victimization.

In Canada, there are three levels of sexual assault. Level one sexual assault is defined as causing little or no physical injury. Level two sexual assault involves a weapon, threat or bodily harm, and level three seaxual assault involves physical wounds, disfigurement or threatening the life of a survivor.

There are several outlets for reporting an assault, including the Calgary Police Service, Calgary Sexual Assault Response Team and SAIT security on campus.

Calgary Communities Against Sexual Assault (CCASA) recommends that if someone discloses that they have been sexually assaulted, one’s main role should be to support them with compassion and belief.

Once a sexual assault has been disclosed, survivors are encouraged to seek counselling or legal action, but it is the survivor’s choice on how to proceed.

“Relationships are important for survivors,” said Gray. “And even if survivors tell just one person, it can be beneficial to no longer carry the burden alone.”

Gray recommends that survivors set boundaries with the people they tell and ensure they are people who will provide support.

Most importantly, Gray said, “Don’t blame yourself.”

When a sexual assault is reported on campus, it leads to an investigation, said Gray. The investigation that follows focuses on maintaining the confidentiality, dignity and respect of all involved.

“The complainant and respondent both have rights,” said Gray.

At SAIT, due process will be observed, focusing on the need for consent from both parties to receive fair and equal treatment.

Once the complainant and defendant hold council, steps may be taken that include expulsion, suspension or acquittal.

Based on SAIT’s sexual assault policy, sexual history can not be used as evidence.

If immediate medical attention is needed, survivors will be treated and evidence will be collected by the Sexual Assault Response Team at Sheldon M. Chumir Health Centre.

These assaults can have long-term effects on survivors, including depression, anxiety disorders, substance abuse issues and self-harm, according to the CWF.

Every year, there are $3.4 billion in medical costs that relates to the lost productivity of workers, in addition to the pain and suffering due to sexual assault.

Survivors can talk to SAIT counsellors and steps can be taken to help survivors in the immediate aftermath of an assault, said Gray.

Instructors can be informed that a major life event has taken place, although the nature of the event will not be disclosed. This can lead to more support academically for survivors.

“Sleep, eat right and allow yourself to have a daily routine,” Gray recommends.

Preventing sexual assault and supporting survivors involves collective action and is everybody’s responsibility, said Gray. People are becoming more comfortable talking about sexual assault, which Gray said is exciting to see and hear.

If you or someone you know needs to talk after a sexual assault, call SAIT Student Development and Counselling at 403-284-7023 or CCASA at 403-237-5888.

On Dec. 6, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. SAITSA will be hosting Stand Up! at the Stan Grad Centre in the Irene Lewis Atrium. Stand Up! is an event to raise awareness and help prevent violence, including sexual assault.

If an assault has recently taken place, there are four steps survivors can choose to take:

1) Call 911 if you are in immediate danger and seek safety.

2) If you’re on campus, call security.

3) Seek medical attention.

4) Talk to someone either through SAIT Student Development and Counselling or Calgary Communities Against Sexual Assault (CCASA).

If someone confides in you, your role is to listen compassionately, believe them and encourage them to seek support. You may find after hearing someone’s story of being assaulted that you wish to talk to a professional counsellor. Contact SAIT Student Develop and Counselling, or an off-campus resource such as CCASA. If you are a SAIT employee, you can talk to someone through the Employee Family Assistance Program.