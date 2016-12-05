I’ll be broke for Christmas

D.I.Y. Christmas gifts for the student budget

While Christmas may be filling you up with eggnog, carols and cherished times, it will definitely be emptying your wallet.

The pressure to give better gifts while also trying to save up for a new iPhone 700-something can kill your bank account.

But don’t fret! While attempting to have an okay time with cousins you never knew you had, try some do-it-yourself gifts that are $25 or less, and that can be made in bulk.

Peppermint Body Scrub

What you need: Sugar, honey, peppermint oil, coconut oil, a mason jar and decorations (optional).

Measure about 1 1/2 cups of sugar, 1-2 tbsp. of honey and ½ cup of coconut oil into a mason jar and mix it up. Add 5-6 drops of peppermint oil and mix it up again. Throw the lid on, put a bow on top and that’s it! If you want to, add some stickers or glitter on the jar for that extra special something.

Hot Chocolate Ornaments

What you need: Hot chocolate mix, tiny marshmallows, clear plastic ornaments, ribbon and sprinkles (both optional).

First, open the top of the ornament you’re using. Next, fill it about halfway with the hot chocolate mix and then put a thin but noticeable layer of sprinkles. Fill the rest with the tiny marshmallows. Put the top back on and loop a ribbon through the top and bam, you’ve got a hot chocolate ornament!

Personal Mugs

What you need: Heat-safe mugs, colourful Sharpies and wrapping paper.

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. Now, create a personal design, saying, or picture that you know the person receiving the mug would enjoy. When finished your design, place the mug in the oven for 30 minutes. When the time’s up, get oven mitts and take the mug out of the oven and let them cool for at least 20 minutes. Wrap them in paper and you’ll have yourself a lovely, personalized mug.

Manicure-in-a-Bag

What you need: A small Christmas bag, 1-2 nail polishes, a mini file, mini lotion and tissue paper.

Place a comfy layer of tissue paper on the bottom of the bag and place the file, nail polish and mini lotion on top. Put some more tissue paper on top and you’ll have a manicure in a bag.